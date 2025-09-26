Open Extended Reactions

Monchi believes Aston Villa are in good hands after appointing Roberto Olabe as his successor and has said that it was "the right time" for him to leave the club.

Villa announced on Tuesday that Monchi was stepping down as the club's president of football operations and that former Real Sociedad sporting director Olabe would take his place with immediate effect.

"I think it was the right time for me to leave," Monchi, 57, told Cadena Ser radio. "It was amicable and positive.

"We completed a transfer window which was difficult and complicated because we were dealing with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules and in the end we got it done.

"A new chapter begins, starting with planning for the winter transfer window and I think it was the right moment. Probably for the next steps that Villa need to take, we all agreed that it was time to stop; for me to take another road, for Aston Villa to find a magnificent professional and they have found it in Roberto Olabe.

"I'm certain things will go as well as they were going."

Monchi believes it was the right time for him to leave Birmingham after a successful spell at the club. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Villa only signed Evann Guessand and and Marco Bizot on permanent deals this summer while Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho joined on loan on deadline day and Victor Lindelöf signed on a free transfer.

Unai Emery's side have struggled and sit 18th in the Premier League, having failed to win any of their opening five league games of the season and scoring just one league goal in the process.

Nevertheless, Monchi's departure came as a surprise considering the impact the former Sevilla sporting director had since arriving at Villa Park in 2023.

Villa finished fourth and sixth in the Premier League in the past two seasons and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League last year.

"These past two years have been magnificent," Monchi said. "They have also been very demanding, with a lot of sporting and financial success."

Monchi will retain a minor role at the club as he will remain an advisor to the club's owners. Villa coach Emery, meanwhile, believes Olabe's appointment will bring continuity to the project at Villa Park.

Speaking after his team's first win of the season, a 1-0 home triumph against Bologna in their Europa League opener on Thursday, Emery told Movistar Futbol: "I know Olabe well, I worked with him many years ago [at Almería]. I trust what he does and I believe he will bring continuity while also contributing with his experience."