Cole Palmer has struggled for fitness this season. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer will be out until the international break, while adding that he doesn't require surgery for his groin injury.

Palmer went off after just 21 minutes in Chelsea's loss at Manchester United last weekend and wasn't involved in their win over Lincoln City on Tuesday. The England international has made just two starts this season.

"Yes, we decided to protect a little bit Cole. In terms of not letting his injury getting worse," Maresca told a news conference on Friday.

"We decided to rest him for two-three weeks until the international break to see if with that rest he can recover 100% and to be fit after the international break.

"I don't think he needs surgery but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him."