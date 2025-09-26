Open Extended Reactions

London City Lionesses' artistic impressions of what their training centre could look like once completed. London City Lionesses

Newly-promoted Women's Super League side London City Lionesses have had plans approved to begin construction on a training facility that the club has said will "rival that of a men's Premier League team."

London City, the only independent women's football club in England's top two divisions, began their first season in the WSL with chastening defeats to Arsenal and Manchester United before a 2-1 victory over Everton.

The club's owner Michelle Kang, who also owns NWSL side Washington Spirit and is majority owner of French side OL Lyoness, has often spoke of her bold ambitions for the club .

This summer, the side completed the signing of Sofia Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer.

The latest of London City and Kang's trailblazing announcements is a new performance campus that will transform their training site of Cobdown Park into "one of the most advanced women's football training facilities in the world."

London City, who said that the investment into the new facility is driven by Kang, will "remove barriers" for women and include a refurbished Cobdown Park pavillion with modern changing rooms, a kitchen and meeting facilities.

The club's plans were approved by Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council's Area 3 Planning Committee in Kent.

"I extend my sincere thanks to [the] Councillors for endorsing our vision to provide women and girls with the leading performance campus in the world," Kang said in a statement.

"This facility will remove the barriers that have long held women back in sport and ensure the next generation of girls have the environment they need to thrive."