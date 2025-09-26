Guardiola: Walker one of the best full-backs of all-time (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed striker Erling Haaland is fit for their home fixture against Burnley this weekend, with Mateo Kovacic also in line to return.

Haaland missed City's midweek Carabao Cup win after coming off in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal with a back issue, while Kovacic is yet to play this season with an achilles injury.

"He's [Haaland] ready," Guardiola said on Friday. "Kova [Kovacic] maybe [available].

"It would [help] a lot to have Kova back. It's a long injury, surgery, but he is getting ready. He is not fully ready but step-by-step."

Guardiola also labelled one of his former defenders Kyle Walker as "one of the greatest full-backs ever" as he prepares to welcome the Burnley defender back to the Etihad on Saturday.

Walker won six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy among the 15 major honours he was a part of during an eight-year spell with City.

The 35-year-old will be back at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon with Scott Parker's side and Guardiola is expecting another emotional welcome from City supporters a little over a week after Kevin De Bruyne returned with Napoli.

"I'm pretty sure everybody is happy to see him back in a place where he has been an unbelievable figure for us," Guardiola said.

"He has been the right-back that defined our time here for the last [eight] years. I'm pretty sure he will get the gratitude from our fans because absolutely he deserves it.

Kyle Walker was a stalwart in Pep Guardiola's Premier League winning sides at Manchester City. Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

"[He is] one of the greatest in terms of consistency and no injuries and playing every single game, an incredible figure in the locker room.

"In [eight] years, six Premier Leagues, a Champions League, titles, always being there in good moments and bad moments."

And when asked if Walker, capped 96 times by England, deserved to be compared with the very best full-backs to have played the game, Guardiola added: "Absolutely, one of the greatest full-backs ever."

"You have to control that side with wingers, I slept like a baby before games with Kyle there," he said. "He can handle top, top-class wingers in the world.

"We always tried to help him with the ball to read a situation and he was a better player than maybe he thought. My target from day one was, 'You are good, Kyle, with your long balls and the quality of your pass and everything.' He was an incredible right-back."

Walker began last season as City captain, but amid both an individual and collective loss of form he asked to leave the club in January, making 16 appearances on loan for AC Milan.

"The last season was tough for everyone, for all of us," Guardiola said. "I don't judge one behaviour over a short period of time. He was unbelievable."

Burnley boss Scott Parker also heaped praise on Walker, adding that he isn't far away from a return to the England squad.

"He definitely can [get back in the England squad]. His last performance for us, he was the best out there, I thought he was absolutely immense.

"He's playing in a different way now and there's a different side to his game which is going to be tested a lot more than it's ever been but, when you're at the level he's at, it's not a problem for him. I have no doubt he can force his way and be in and around the England squad."

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that winger Savinho is close to signing a new contract with City, expected to run until 2031, just weeks after being strongly linked with a move to Tottenham during the transfer window.

- Man City close to agreeing new deal for Savinho - sources

- Haaland becoming a complete striker for Man City, Guardiola

- Emile Heskey's sons, Reigan and Jaden, make Man City debuts

The 21-year-old got his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield, and Guardiola has said there is much more to come from the Brazil international.

"Always for the people up front it is about numbers, goals and assists," he said. "Savinho created a lot last season but in the final third, the final moment he was a little bit too hectic.

"But the moment he learns that, because he is so young, the more he improves, he'll be a top-class player because he can play on both sides, he's got the speed and the work ethic.

"Savio will make this step, naturally it will come and he will be a top player for Man City."

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.