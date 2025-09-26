Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta said he would love for Bukayo Saka to follow team-mate William Saliba by committing his future to Arsenal.

Sources told ESPN that Arsenal fended off Real Madrid to secure Saliba's services for another five years, with official confirmation of the defender's renewal expected next week.

Saka's current deal with Arsenal expires in 2027 and although there is no indication that the England international wants to leave, it is not believed that a new contract is close to being announced.

Asked if he is expecting news of Saka's renewal to be rubber-stamped, Arteta said: "I would love that.

"From everything that I know, he is a player that is extremely happy, and proud to have the role that he has at the football club.

"Things will develop in a natural way, like they always do, and everyone knows how important Bukayo is for us. Hopefully we can do it."

Like Saka, Saliba has been a star performer for Arsenal, and alongside Gabriel -- who also signed a new contract in June -- has forged arguably the best defensive partnership in the Premier League.

Ahead of their clash against Newcastle on Sunday, Arteta's side have conceded just one goal from open play so far this season.

Arsenal's ability to keep the France international -- who has been in the PFA Team of the Year for the past three seasons -- away from Real Madrid's clutches is a significant statement of intent as Arteta bids to end the club's 22-year wait for a title. The Spaniard's sole trophy of his near six-year reign is his 2020 FA Cup triumph.

Alluding to Real Madrid's interest in Saliba, 24, Arteta continued: "When you hear that noise, you can understand certain expectations. Players have feelings, and maybe dreaming about something one day and that's a really natural thing to have.

"When I sat down with William and I asked him the question, he said: 'No, I want to stay here, I want to play for you, and I'm very happy' in his own way, so that was great to hear.

"He's been instrumental in everything we've done in the last few years. His consistency, the way he's progressed, and the way he has matured as well as a person and his role in the team has grown year after year.

"Every time I sit with a player and we discuss with the club what their intentions are, the first thing is that they want to continue with us, they want to win with us, they want to continue to grow as a player in this environment and that's a great thing to have because it's not always the case and we don't take it for granted."

Captain Martin Ødegaard is set to be available for Arsenal's trip to St James' Park on Sunday following a three-game absence with a shoulder injury. However, Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz remain absent with knee problems.

Arsenal, who have lost four of their last five visits to Newcastle, trail league leaders Liverpool by five points.