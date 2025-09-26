Rob Dawson feels for Ruben Amorim as he runs the risk of ending Manchester United's 87-year record of having an academy player in every matchday squad. (1:21)

Can Amorim afford to end Man United's 87-year streak of using academy players? (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has admitted he still "doesn't know" which version of his team will turn up against Brentford as Manchester United go in search of back-to-back league wins for the first time since his appointment

United are yet to win consecutive games in the Premier League during Amorim's 10 months in charge at Old Trafford.

Victory over Chelsea last time out has given the Portuguese coach the chance to finally reach the milestone at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

But Amorim says the long search for consistency means he still has concerns about what level of performance he will see against Keith Andrews' side.

Ruben Amorim still 'doesn't know' which version of Man United will turn up against Brentford Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

"It's normal that the fans don't know what is going to happen in the next game," Amorim said.

"To be honest, I have an idea, but I don't know how it's going to be and I'm the manager of the team.

"The best way of dealing with that is approaching every game like it's the last one. I understand the feeling of the fans, so let's start changing that feeling to present ourselves with the urgency of what we need to do on the pitch."

Amorim will be without Amad Diallo against Brentford after the 23-year-old was granted compassionate leave following a family bereavement.

-Transfer rumors, news: Mainoo linked with Man United departure

-Brentford vs Man United: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

-Rooney: I don't 'hate' Ronaldo; can't pick between him and Messi

Noussair Mazraoui has been ruled out with injury until after the October international break while Casemiro is suspended after he was sent off against Chelsea.

"Amad is not here because someone in his family passed away," Amorim said.

"We are giving all the support to Amad and understand he needed to return home."

The trip to Brentford marks a return to the club for Bryan Mbeumo, who moved to United in the summer.

The forward has enjoyed a positive start at Old Trafford, scoring two goals in six games so far.

"It's really important for everything he has been doing," Amorim said.

"The light he brings to the dressing room. He is not the guy who talks, but he is always there to help us.

"He runs a lot, presses a lot, he is a different threat to last season. I'm more than happy with Bryan."