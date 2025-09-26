Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has "no doubts" that his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets will chase a coaching career after announcing his retirement from football at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

Busquets revealed his decision to retire on Thursday with a video on his social media accounts, expressing his gratitude for accomplishing a 17-year career with chapters at Barcelona, the Spain national team and Inter Miami.

"I think Busquets is clearly going to be a coach, I have no doubt about it. He'll decide when, how, and where. I haven't spoken with him about his future plans, whether to return home and spend time in Barcelona or stay here in Miami. Honestly, this is very recent, so we haven't talked about that," Mascherano said on Friday.

"He could be in Miami, anywhere, because people like Busquets. That is so important in this sport. He'll have the opportunity to coach at too many clubs, including Barcelona. I have no doubt about it. In the end, he'll decide where he wants to coach."

Mascherano later called Busquets' decision to retire a "shame," insisting the midfielder could continue playing at a high level for at least another season but understands the personal choices made.

"Clearly my opinion remains the same. For me it's a shame because I think he's a player who's still active, who can continue to give a lot to the club, the team. We can continue to enjoy the level he has, as you said, he showed it the other day, Wednesday in New York, with a great game he played," Mascherano said.

"But these are also personal decisions and the only thing I can do from my role as a friend rather than a coach because in the end what one tries to transmit many times is having gone through that moment and what one believes. Busquets is totally convinced of the decision he is making and as he says in the video, he is very calm, very happy with everything he has experienced and what he has left to experience. So, to enjoy his last moments in professional football hopefully it will be until December and that it will be in the best way."

Javier Mascherano and Sergio Busquets were both Barcelona legends. Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

Busquets walks away from football after recording more than 700 appearances for Barcelona, where he lifted multiple LaLiga titles, Champions League trophies and Copa del Rey triumphs.

Busquets also played a part in the historic Spain team that completed the treble, helping the team win the 2010 FIFA World Cup and 2012 European Championship.

Now, Mascherano hopes the team will use the news of Busquets' retirement as added motivation to finish the season strong and make the best possible run to clinch the 2025 MLS cup.

"I hope so. I hope it's also an extra motivation to be able to help Busquets finish his career in the best possible way," said Mascherano.

Inter Miami qualified for the 2025 playoffs by defeating New York City FC 4-0 on Wednesday night. The team currently sits in third place on the Eastern Conference table with 55 points in 29 games, with the opportunity to secure the Supporters' Shield in the five regular-season games remaining.