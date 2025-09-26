Open Extended Reactions

Luis Enrique said he is not concerned by Paris Saint-Germain's growing injury list after Marquinhos was sidelined with a left thigh issue.

Captain Marquinhos scored an own goal in Monday's 1-0 loss to rivals Marseille and even though he finished the contest, the Brazil defender reported discomfort post-match and is set to be ruled out until after the October international break.

Marquinhos joins Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and João Neves on the treatment table. Champions League winners PSG played more than 60 times in the 2024-25 campaign, including seven matches in the summer Club World Cup.

But Luis Enrique told a news conference ahead of Saturday's visit of Auxerre in Ligue 1: "That's football, that's competition, that's reality!

"You have to adapt. I'm not worried, that's football at the top level. Football is a sport where injuries are normal because it's a contact sport.

"I'm not worried at all, and that's the mentality that I want to transmit to the players and the fans. There are a lot of quality players at the campus. Everything is planned out by the club. That's life, it's normal."

The PSG boss did concede the absence of Marquinhos for the foreseeable future was a blow, especially with a trip to Barcelona on the horizon next Wednesday.

He explained: "During the last move of the match against Marseille, Marqui told us that he felt a small pain and that's why we don't want to take a risk.

"It's perhaps normal after a match of that intensity. It's a shame for us as it is for every player that gets injured, and also because Marquinhos is our captain, but I think we're ready."

Luis Enrique regularly talked up Dembélé as this year's Ballon d'Or winner after a stellar last season.

Dembélé scored 35 goals, including eight in their successful Champions League pursuit, in the 2024-25 campaign and his manager was delighted to see him subsequently receive the honour this week.

"Above all else, we were named team of the year, and that's what's the most beautiful thing. I think we deserved that honour based on last season. As for Ousmane Dembélé, seeing him at this level, with the way he has played, it's really great," Luis Enrique said.

"I have in my mind the picture of Ousmane holding out the Ballon d'Or so our fans could touch it. I don't remember seeing anything like that in the past."