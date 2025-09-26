Harry Kane becomes the fastest player to score 100 goals for a club in Europe's top five leagues on his 104th appearance for the German side. (0:52)

Harry Kane reached a century of goals for Bayern Munich with his second strike against Werder Bremen on Friday and claimed a piece of European history in the process.

Kane's 100 goals have come in just 104 matches, the fastest anyone has achieved that mark with a club in Europe's top five leagues this century.

Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo needed 105 games to notch a century of goals for Manchester City and Real Madrid, respectively,

Kane, who joined the Bundesliga giants from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, is the 19th man to score 100 goals for Bayern.

Harry Kane celebrates his 100th goal for Bayern Munich in just 104 games. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The 32-year-old has been in particularly prolific form to start the new season. Kane now has 10 goals in five Bundesliga games and 15 goals in all competitions.

After Jonathan Tah had opened the scoring for Bayern, Kane made it 2-0 with his 99th goal from the penalty spot in the 45th minute after being fouled by Marco Friedl. It was Kane's 18th successful penalty conversion in 18 attempts for Bayern, the longest streak without failing to score in Bundesliga history.

It took only until the 65th minute for Kane to bring up the century as he finished low from the center of the box following a pass from Luis Díaz.

Although he was undoubtedly eyeing a third hat trick of the season, Kane was substituted in the 78th minute to a warm reception from Bayern fans inside the Allianz Arena.

The match finished 4-0 after Konrad Laimer added a fourth goal for Bayern late on to stretch their lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a fifth win in as many games.

Bayern will now prepare to visit Pafos of Cyprus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

