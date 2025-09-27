Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea, Man United eye cut-priced Vlahovic

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea and Manchester United will try to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in January, while a takeover could see Tottenham Hotspur trigger a clause to re-sign Harry Kane. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Premier League clubs are at the front of the queue to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Chelsea and Manchester United leading the race for the Serbia international, who has had a strong start to the season with four goals in five appeances. However, Juve could be prepared to sanction his exit when the transfer window reopens in January, as Vlahovic's contract expires at the end of the season. The 25-year-old, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich, will only remain at Juventus beyond 2026 if he is willing to take a significant pay cut.

- Tottenham Hotspur are understood to have a clause to re-sign striker Harry Kane from Bayern Munich next summer, The Sun reports. Kane, fresh from becoming the fastest player in history to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, has been heavily linked with a return to his former club. According to the report, if a takeover of Spurs is completed at some point this season, it could precipitate future transfer deals for the likes of Kane, as well as LaLiga stars Frenkie de Jong and Vinícius Júnior.

- Internazionale and Atlético Madrid are tracking the progress of River Plate wonderkid Ian Subiabre, as per Calciomercato. The winger, who has been likened to former River prospect Franco Mastantuono (who joined Real Madrid last month), is out of contract at the Argentine club at the end of next year. However, River are keen to secure Subiabre to a bumper new deal, which would include a €100 million release clause. The 18-year-old is an Argentina under-20 international, with eight caps and three goals to his name, and will be at the U20 World Cup which begins on Saturday.

- Manchester City are set to open talks with defender John Stones over a new contract, the Daily Mirror reports. The 31-year-old is likely to be offered a deal that will run until the summer of 2028, by which time he'll have been at City for 12 years. The club's owners wish to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next summer.

- Aston Villa are "closely monitoring" Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor, so says Football Insider. The West Midlands club could launch a bold January move for Isidor, who has scored three goals in five Premier League games this season. According to the outlet, he could be available for around £35 million, although it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck in January, given Villa's PSR restrictions.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Roma are keen on signing Monaco striker George Illenikhena. Fiorentina are also tracking him. (Nicolo Schira)

- Liverpool and Real Madrid are monitoring Ajax defender Youri Baas. (Ekrem Konur)

- Atalanta, Leeds United and Stuttgart are preparing offers of over €20 million for Internacional winger Gustavo Prado. (Ekrem Konur)

- Real Madrid are considering a winter loan deal for forward Endrick. The player would prefer to remain in the Spanish capital, however. (Cope.es)

- Manchester United are growing concerned over Liverpool's interest in transfer target Carlos Baleba of Brighton. (Football Insider)