Ruben Amorim says he is "not concerned" about his future at Manchester United despite another damaging defeat to Brentford.

Amorim was hoping to seal consecutive wins for the first time in his reign at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Instead, Brentford piled on the pressure with a 3-1 victory to leave the Portuguese coach to face questions about whether he remains the right man to take the team forward.

"I am always comfortable with the job," Amorim told the BBC when quizzed about his future.

"I am not concerned. It is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here. I am never concerned about my job, I am not that kind of guy."

Amorim insisted afterwards he had given his players a clear game plan against Brentford and prepped his squad for the way Keith Andrews' side would play.

But it went out of the window during a disastrous first 20 minutes during which Brentford went 2-0 up and could have scored two more.

Asked why the performance did not mirror what he had seen on the training pitch in the week building up to the game, Amorim suggested it was the "pressure" of playing for United.

"I feel that sometimes in the games when things are really hard, they are not the same," said Amorim.

"That is the pressure of the club.

"I'm just thinking here what is the best to win the next game. I'm not trying to protect the players or myself. I'm just trying to win the next game, create again the momentum. That's it. I try to be really objective in my analysis of the game.

"Today we played the game of Brentford, not our game. When you play the opponent's game, it's harder to win the game in the end."