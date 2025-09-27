Steve Nicol talks about Ibrahima Konate's struggles with Liverpool during the first-half of the game vs. Crystal Palace. (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has admitted Crystal Palace "deserved" their late 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park and said his side "can only blame" themselves for the result.

Palace brought Liverpool's five-game winning streak in the Premier League to an end thanks to a last-gasp winner from substitute Eddie Nketiah on Saturday afternoon.

Oliver Glasner's side had dominated the first half, taking an early lead through Ismaila Sarr before Federico Chiesa thought he had snatched a late point for the visitors.

"We can only blame ourselves for defending the way we did," Slot said in his postmatch news conference on Saturday.

"One of our players ran out because he wanted to play a counter-attack, which was of no use because time was up, so it was only about defending.

Arne Slot was not pleased with Liverpool's defensive performance in London. Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

"One player was too offensively minded in that moment, which led to them scoring the winner and us losing the game."

And reflecting on his side's second defeat to Palace this season, Slot was open about Liverpool's struggles when coming up against Glasner's team.

"Disappointing first half and disappointing end to the game. Once again, credit to Palace. It's not the first time we have lost against them," he said.

"We have played them four times and we've won one, drawn one and lost two. It tells you how difficult it is to beat them. They deserved to be up two or three goals in the first half.

"They created four really good chances, but the second half was much better for us and we created chances and not many teams do. It took a while for us to score. To concede another set-piece goal is disappointing.

- Slot: Leoni suffers ACL tear, Chiesa in Liverpool UCL squad

- From Liverpool to Wrexham, are U.S. owners taking over English football?

- Liverpool handed first loss at Palace after late Nketiah winner

The Dutchman added: "We were able to create a lot against a Palace team which hardly ever concedes chances. When you look at the first half they totally deserved to win. Second half we were better. If one team deserved to win today it was Palace."

The victory moves Palace up to second in the Premier League table, with the south London club now unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions.

Speaking on his team's display, manager Glasner said: "First half was really great to watch and it was the best since we arrived, it was just a result that when you lead by one goal you know the champions can strike back, especially in their last games they always score late goals.

"In the second half, in fairness, it was immense pressure and we got lucky at times with Dean Henderson [saving us] and it makes me really proud that we conceded the equaliser in the 90th minute and very often the momentum changes but we kept our head up, played forward and kept the momentum again. We got the winner and it makes me really proud of the group.

"It was such a team effort today and [I am] so proud and delighted."

Information from PA contributed to this report.