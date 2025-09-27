Open Extended Reactions

The last time Julián Álvarez faced Real Madrid, his mishap in a penalty shootout led to another painful loss for Atlético Madrid.

Álvarez redeemed himself on Saturday when he scored two goals to fuel a 5-2 rout of Atlético's fiercest rival in a La Liga derby.

The Argentina striker stole the show from Kylian Mbappé, who scored as Madrid built a 2-1 lead. Álvarez converted a penalty to put the hosts ahead 3-2 early in the second half before he added a second goal with a curling free kick.

Diego Simeone's Atlético dealt Xabi Alonso his first loss of the season after Madrid had won all six La Liga games and their Champions League opener. Alonso's only other loss since taking over as Madrid's coach in the summer was against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinals in July.

Barcelona can overtake leader Madrid with a win at Real Sociedad on Sunday. Atlético moved into fourth place at six points behind Madrid.

"We knew how special today was, it was a derby and we needed to take the three points to reduce the difference with those at the top," Álvarez said. "We had control of the game and the team never stopped going forward. We created lots of scoring chances and were able to convert them."

Julián Álvarez scored twice in Atlético Madrid's win over Real Madrid. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The last time Atlético faced Madrid in March, Álvarez slipped before applying a double touch to a spot kick during a shootout. His goal was annulled, and Madrid went on to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

"At the end, each penalty is a new shot, each game is a new opportunity," Álvarez said.

Simeone appeared to wipe tears from his eyes after Álvarez's second goal.

"I have many emotions. This season started with difficulties, but thanks to the efforts of so many people we are now doing a marvelous job," Simeone said.

Atlético had endured its worst start to La Liga since Simeone became coach over a decade ago and needed this win to stay in the title fight.

Álvarez, who joined from Manchester City last season, has been key the team turning things around this week. He was coming off his first hat trick in Europe on Wednesday when he led Atletico to a 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano.

"[Álvarez] works so hard and helps us not only in attack but also with his pressure in defense," Simeone said. "We need him and have to take care of him because he is very good. I hope he can be with this club for a long time."