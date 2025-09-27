Open Extended Reactions

Last season's promotion chasers Sheffield United finally got on the board in the Championship on Saturday. Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United earned their first win of the season on Saturday while Wrexham were left still searching for their first home league win in a low-scoring weekend of Championship action.

A second-half Callum O'Hare strike gave United a 1-0 win at Oxford United ending a six-game losing run for the south Yorkshire side, who despite the three points still sit bottom of the Championship table.

"It felt great for the players and the supporters," Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's been a tough period for everybody and I've watched from afar and I've watched from close by, especially over the last couple of weeks."

Phil Parkinson's Wrexham once again failed to record a home win courtesy of a curling stunner from Ben Brereton Díaz, grabbing a point for Derby County in Wales.

Tom Brady and Thomas Wagner's Birmingham City were soundly beaten 3-0 at Coventry with Victor Torp continuing his goalscoring start to the season to cap of the win for Frank Lampard's Sky Blues as they went second.

Elsewhere, Millwall came away with a point in a 1-1 draw at Swansea, Ipswich Town came away 2-1 winners against Portsmouth and Charlton enjoyed themselves at home beating Blackburn 3-0.

Will Still's struggles at Southampton continued as a late Kaly Sène goal meant the points were shared with Middlesborough, who remain unbeaten and top of the pile in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday earned a valiant point at home against QPR amid their off-field troubles with Stoke vs. Norwich and Preston North End vs. Bristol City also ending in stalemates.

Imran Louza and Vivaldo Semedo led Watford to a 2-1 win over Hull City, with both sides locked in mid-table.

And on Friday night, a 93rd-minute own goal from former Liverpool defender Nat Phillips rescued a point for West Brom at Leicester City, who remain in the playoff spots.