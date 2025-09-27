Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain beat Auxerre 2-0 on Saturday but saw their injury problems mount ahead of their blockbuster Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Midfielder Vitinha came off late in the first half after creating the first goal and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was replaced at halftime with an apparent thigh-muscle injury.

Champions League winners PSG visit Barcelona on Wednesday in the second round of league phase games.

PSG were already without injured captain Marquinhos in central defence, as well as Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, fellow forward Désiré Doué and midfielder João Neves.

"Unfortunately I can't say anything," PSG head coach Luis Enrique said. "We need to wait for the medical staff to tell us tomorrow or the day after what kind of injuries they have.

"We have to stay positive because we need to be able to manage this situation," he added of the injuries piling up.

"Paris Saint-Germain are not the only team with injuries. It is the case for every team with such an intense calendar."

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was forced off with an injury in Paris Saint-Germain's win over Auxerre. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Both PSG's goals on Saturday came from central defenders.

Illia Zabarnyi stretched to poke in Vitinha's cross from the left in the 33rd minute. It was the Ukraine defender's first goal since joining in the offseason from Premier League team Bournemouth.

Vitinha went off two minutes later.

Lucas Beraldo headed in Senny Mayulu's cross to make it 2-0 in the 55th.

The win moved PSG onto 15 points from six games, with Marseille, Monaco, Lyon and Strasbourg all on 12 points and separated by goal difference.

Lyon can move level on points with PSG if they win at Lille on Sunday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report