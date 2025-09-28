Steve Nicol questions the level of Manchester United's players as he believes the squad needs an 'overhaul'. (1:27)

The Premier League is renowned for delivering late drama, but Saturday's stoppage-time antics reached new levels.

According to Opta, the eight goals scored in the 90th minute (or later) in Saturday's games were the most in a single day in the competition's entire history.

Some of the goals were heartbreaking, some were exhilarating, some were downright comical. Where did each strike rate on the drama scale? Let's take a look...

8. Erling Haaland, 90th minute vs. Burnley

Manchester City talisman Haaland had been searching for a goal all afternoon against Burnley, and finally got his moment after some fine buildup play from Jérémy Doku. That no doubt whetted the appetite of the big Norwegian, but more on that later...

7. Danny Welbeck, 100th minute vs. Chelsea

Welbz wins it in West London! ⚽️⚽️ Highlights in partnership with @MPBcom. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/BYV4UEP8AW — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 27, 2025

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Welbeck looked like he enjoyed this one, scoring his second goal of the afternoon from close-range and adding some cream to Brighton & Hove Albion's deserved 3-1 win over a shorthanded Chelsea.

6. Mathias Jensen, 95th minute vs. Manchester United

Classic nail-in-the-coffin type stuff from Brentford's classy midfielder Jensen. Ruben Amorim and his Manchester United side were already having a miserable day at the Gtech Community Stadium; Jensen's 20-yard blast made it just that tiny bit worse. It's as if United keeper Altay Bayindir wasn't even there.

5. Eli Kroupi, 93rd minute vs. Leed United

What a time to score your first @premierleague goal 💫 pic.twitter.com/klO7EvJPwS — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 27, 2025

Leeds thought they had done enough to get the win against Andoni Iraola's plucky Bournemouth outfit, but the home team made the mistake of giving away a free kick with only seconds to go. Sure enough, after the set-piece was headed across goal, Kroupi was on hand to steer his shot past keeper Karl Darlow and leave Leeds wondering if those two points dropped will be crucial come the end of the season.

4. Maxim De Cuyper, 92nd minute vs. Chelsea

Max heading us into a last minute lead! 😍💥 Our @MonsterEnergy Moment of the Match. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3NmOaE0eJK — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 27, 2025

Brighton's second goal in this list but it's definitely the more important one, with De Cuyper turning in Mats Wieffer's nod across goal to give Brighton the lead. Chelsea had grimly hung on with 10 men for most of the second half after Trevoh Chalobah's 53rd-minute red card, but the Seagulls would not be denied. Cue raucous scenes in the away end.

3. Erling Haaland, 93rd minute vs. Burnley

Yes, the fifth goal in a 5-1 rout doesn't usually rate so high in the drama stakes, but the slapstick defending makes Haaland's second of the day worth rewatching again and again. Burnley defenders Maxime Estève and Hjalmar Ekdal both jump for the same innocuous high ball 40 yards from their own goal, only to turn it right into the path of the lurking Haaland. And if there's one player in Premier League history you don't want to leave with that sort of time and space in front of goal, it's Haaland. He duly converts, but watch for the remonstrations between the Burnley defence after (and even while) the City striker scores his goal. Remarkable stuff.

The late, late equaliser from Joao Palhinha 🙌 pic.twitter.com/smrAIokrBG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 27, 2025

Heartbreak for Wolves as they were denied their first win of the season after battling so well against Tottenham Hotspur for 93 minutes. Unfortunately for Vitor Pereira's side, who are languishing in last place in the Premier League, Palhinha stuck a deliciously curled effort from outside the box after some impressive control from Pape Matar Sarr.

1. Eddie Nketiah, 97th minute vs. Liverpool

Marc Guéhi assist, Eddie Nketiah finish.



Beating Liverpool to remain unbeaten right at the end. Scenes.



Powered by @SunExpress Airlines 🛫 pic.twitter.com/nSd6sOkVbX — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 27, 2025

The football gods set the scene perfectly at Selhurst Park: defending league champions Liverpool against FA Cup holders Crystal Palace, both teams unbeaten so far this season, and a pinch of transfer spice with Marc Guéhi's failed move to the Reds lingering in the background too. Liverpool had done well to fight back from a goal down with Federico Chiesa's leveller in the 87th minute, but it would be Palace that would have the last laugh. Nketiah, a youth product of Liverpool's title rivals Arsenal no less, fired home an unstoppable drive in the 97th minute, assisted by ... you guessed it ... Marc Guéhi.