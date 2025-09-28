Janusz Michallik reacts to the VAR review on the challenge from Nick Pope on Viktor Gyökeres. (1:22)

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's dramatic fightback win at Newcastle United proved they can "go to the next level" after the Gunners responded to Liverpool's defeat at Crystal Palace by sealing a 2-1 victory at St James' Park.

Gabriel's header from Martin Odegaard's 96th minute corner clinched the three points after substitute Mikel Merino had equalised Nick Woltemade's first-half opener with an 84th minute header.

The win moves Arsenal back into second place in the Premier League, two points behind Arne Slot's champions. And Arsenal manager Arteta admitted that the victory, on the back of Liverpool's defeat, was a crucial moment for his team.

"We discussed about going to the next level and how we have to learn from the past," Arteta told reporters after the game. "And today was an opportunity after a big Premier League week to show who we are and our ambition.

"The team has done that today in a remarkable way. There are moments in season and this was one of those, after a difficult start in a stadium where we had a very tough recent record.

"We showed we can play various ways and win in a certain way. This is one of the most difficult grounds and Newcastle are a very good team, so to win in the manner that we have done it, wow what a feeling!

"Football is about emotion and going through things and today we had a beautiful one at the end of the match."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe saw his team lose in stoppage time for the second time this season following Liverpool's late winner at St James' in August. And he admitted that the manner of Newcastle's defeat was tough to take.

"I don't think it was our best performance, but to win 1-0 would have been the perfect boost for us," Howe said. "Unfortunately couldn't hold on for that.

"The speed and physicality of that game was as tough as you'll get. Whenever you play Arsenal, it's going to be a day when you have to take what comes your way, but it's a learning experience for us.

"The goals we conceded were two different goals, but we haven't done our jobs well individually. Maybe the weight of corners told in the end. The last one is a killer blow."

Howe, meanwhile, said that Newcastle are waiting to assess the extent of a knee injury sustained by England full-back Valentino Livramento.

"Seeing him go off in that manner was so distressing," Howe said. "He is such a big player for us and if we miss that for a length of time it will be a big blow for us."