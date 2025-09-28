Luis Garcia loves what he saw from Lamine Yamal, as the young star set up Barcleona's winning goal on his return from injury. (1:58)

Real Sociedad coach Sergio Francisco lauded Lamine Yamal as the best player in the world after the Barcelona forward returned from injury to set up the winning goal in Sunday's meeting between the two teams.

Yamal, 18, missed Barça's last four games with a groin problem but came off the bench against La Real and within one minute had set up Robert Lewandowski as the Catalans won 2-1 to move top of LaLiga.

"Lamine's presence on the pitch alone is a threat," Francisco said in a news conference. "It is so difficult to stop him, even bringing on fresh players from the bench to defend him.

"It's great to watch him play. He showed again that he is most likely the best in the world. His introduction off the bench decided the game."

Real Sociedad had taken a surprise lead in the first half at the Olympic Stadium through Álvaro Odriozola, but Jules Koundé headed Barça level just before the break from Marcus Rashford's corner.

Barça coach Hansi Flick then brought Yamal on in the 58th minute to the delight of the home supporters. In the 59th minute, the teenager beat his man and stood up a cross for Lewandowski to head home his fourth goal of the season.

Yamal thought he had his own goal minutes later, only for his strike to be ruled out for a marginal offside.

"I am happy to have him back, we all are," Flick said. "He showed directly the outstanding strength he has, to create chances, to give the last pass. It's good to have him back."

Yamal's re-appearance came at the end of a week in which he finished second to Ousmane Dembélé in the Ballon d'Or and took home the Kopa Trophy -- awarded to the best U21 player in the world -- at a gala in Paris.

He showed off the Kopa Trophy on the pitch before the game, with Flick saying he will now focus on going one better in the Ballon d'Or next year.

"It's a decision we cannot change [Dembélé winning], but Lamine has another chance next year," the Barça manager added.

"He will try to get it. For every player, it's a big thing, to be one of these guys who can win this trophy. And of course we have a lot of players in this team who can win this trophy."

Barça remain unbeaten through seven league games this season, winning six and drawing one, and Sunday's victory took them ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table after Los Blancos were beaten by Atlético Madrid on Saturday.

"It's good to have this," Flick said of rising to the summit. "It puts some pressure on the opponents, Real and everyone behind us. Now we have to defend this position."

Sunday's victory was also notable for a full debut for Dro Fernández, a 17-year-old attacking midfielder who was handed a surprise start by Flick.

"I am so happy, so happy," Dro told reporters. "It is incredible. When I was told I was starting, I did not believe it at first, but I managed to calm myself down.

"The other players and the coach helped. They told me to do what I do in training and that gave me some confidence."