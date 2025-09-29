Stats: Liverpool's streak ends, Atletico dominate Madrid derby, Kane's century surpasses Haaland, Ronaldo

Open Extended Reactions

This weekend's football action saw goal fests and unbeaten starts to the season come to and end across Europe's top leagues.

In a record Premier League weekend of late goals, table toppers Liverpool's winning streak this season came to an end with a loss to Crystal Palace while Arsenal stayed close on their heels with a late win as Manchester United and Chelsea suffered shock losses.

In La Liga, the Madrid derby saw an inspired Atletico performance, scoring a whopping five goals past Real Madrid while Barcelona moved to the top of the table with a comeback win.

Bayern Munich's unbeaten start to the season continued in Bundesliga while the top of the table clash in Serie A saw Milan beat Napoli, ending their unbeaten start.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

8, 90

There were 8 goals scored in the 90th minute (or later) in the Premier League on Saturday - the most ever in a single day in the competition's entire history.

10

Liverpool 10-game unbeaten on the road streak vs Crystal Palace - which been the club's longest active road PL unbeaten streak vs any club - came to an end.

12

Crystal Palace is now the last remaining unbeaten team in the Premier League this season. This is the first time since 1990-91 that the team has opened the season without a loss in its first 6 top-flight matches, extending their unbeaten streak to 12 games dating back to last season.

17

Manchester United are yet to win back-to-back Premier League matches under Ruben Amorim. Since he joined the club last November, 17 different PL clubs have won consecutive league matches. The only teams that have not done that are Manchester United, and 5 of the 6 teams that were either relegated last season or promoted this season (Leicester won back-to-back matches).

7

Manchester United is winless in its last 7 Premier League away games, which is tied for the second-longest streak in the club's history (went 8 straight from March to October 2019, spanning the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons).

8

Erling Haaland has 8 PL goals this season, tied with Kylian Mbappe for the second most goals in Europe's top 5 leagues after Harry Kane (10).

2

This was Arsenal's second ever road win after trailing in the final 10 minutes of a Premier League game and first such win since October 1999.

46

Since the start of 2023-24, Arsenal has scored 46 PL goals from set pieces - 11 more than any other team.

3, 9

This was Joao Palhinha's third goal in 9 games this season, after failing to score in 25 last season in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

11

Sunderland have scored 11 points from opening 6 PL games this season, the club's most in the top-flight through 6 games since 1967-68 (also 11 when adjusting to 3 pts per win). These are also the most by a promoted team after six games in the Premier League since West Ham in 2012-13 (11).

5, 75

Atlético Madrid have scored 5 goals in the Madrid derby for the first time in 75 years.

6

Atlético Madrid extended their unbeaten La Liga streak vs Real Madrid to 6 games, tying its longest ever league unbeaten streak in the Madrid derby (also 6 games from September 2013 - February 2016).

11

This is the 11th time in La Liga history that Atletico have scored 4+ goals in a match vs Real Madrid, and first such instance since 2015 (won 4-0). The last time it scored more in a league edition of Madrid derby was back 1950.

5

This is the first time Real Madrid allowed 5 goals in a La Liga match since 2018 vs Barcelona (lost 5-1)

21

Kylian Mbappé has scored 21 goals with Real Madrid in all competitions since the start of April. No other player in a La Liga club has scored more than 10 in that span.

5

Julian Alvarez has scored 5 goals in 8 career games vs Real Madrid, his most vs any European club.

22

Antoine Griezmann snapped a career-high 22-game La Liga scoreless streak with his first goal since February.

44

Barcelona have scored in 44 consecutive matches across all competitions dating back to last season, tying the club record from the 1940s. (44 between 1942-44).

7

Barcelona has won 7 of the last 8 La Liga matches after trailing at any point. Since the start of last season, Barcelona's 9 comeback wins are the most by any La Liga team.

3

Marcus Rashford has as many assists in 7 La Liga games this season as he did in 25 Premier League games with Manchester United and Aston Villa last season. Rashford also tied Ferran Torres and Raphinha (5) for most goal contributions this season by a Barcelona player.

105

Lewandowski tied Neymar and Evaristo for 16th place on Barcelona's all-time scoring list across all competitions with 105 goals.

5-0-0

With Napoli losing on Sunday and both Real Madrid and Liverpool going down Saturday, Bayern Munich (5-0-0) is the only team with a 100% record in Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

100

Harry Kane reached the 100-goal for Bayern Munich in all competitions (in 104 matches), becoming the 19th player to reach 100 goals with Bayern. He is also the fastest to reach 100 goals with club, surpassing Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

19

This is Harry Kane's 19th career multi-goal game in Bundesliga. That breaks a tie with Kylian Mbappé for most such games in the last 3 seasons of the Top 5 European leagues.

18

This was Bayern's 18th win by a difference of 4+ goals in the last 3 Bundesliga seasons. That would be 4 more than any other team in the Top 5 European leagues in that span (Inter Milan - 14).

117

Lautaro Martínez breaks a tie with Sandro Mazzola (116) for fifth most goals all-time by an Inter Milan player in Serie A.

60

Christian Pulisic scored his 60th goal in the top 5 European leagues, already the most by an American.

8

Juventus is now winless in its last 8 home games vs Atalanta (0-6-2 W-D-L); prior to that, Juventus had won 10 straight at home vs them.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

946

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 946th career goal with club and country (104 goals with Al Nassr, 6th vs Al-Ittihad).

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)