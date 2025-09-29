NWSL Power Rankings: Spirit emphatically book postseason berth

Open Extended Reactions

It's Sunday, and another round of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 22 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Monday Oct. 6 vs. Angel City FC, 10.30 p.m. ET

Kansas City could've rested after clinching the NWSL Shield last week, but didn't in a 4-1 win over the Chicago Stars. That it felt so "ho-hum" is a testament to how excellent the Current have been this season. Debinha started the party in the seventh minute with a finish from near the penalty spot, and the lead was two in the 51st minute when Bia Zaneratto surged forward after a pass from Temwa Chawinga and finished in the box. The Current did concede in the 58th minute, ending an NWSL record 870 minutes without allowing a goal. But they were right back with two more goals and stay 16 points clear at the summit.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Sunday Oct. 5 vs. San Diego Wave, 1 p.m. ET (Stream LIVE on ESPN+)

Welcome to the playoffs, Spirit. The D.C. squad clinched their spot in the postseason emphatically with a 4-0 win over the Houston Dash that saw Gift Monday score the fastest hat trick from the opening whistle in NWSL history. The Nigerian forward had goals in the 18th, 21st and 36th minutes. Remarkably, the best goal may have been the fourth, with Sofia Cantore scoring an improbable backheel to cap a gorgeous team move. The Spirit haven't lost in a dozen matches including in Concacaf W Champions Cup play, which they return to with a midweek trip to Gotham.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Sunday Oct. 5 vs. Seattle Reign, 4 p.m. ET

Goals from Midge Purce, Rose Lavelle and Katie Stengel paced Gotham to a 3-0 victory over the Portland Thorns on Friday. It was the second week in a row that Lavelle has scored, and she also added an assist, setting up Stengel with a sweet back-heeled pass. It was one of three chances created, hinting at Lavelle approaching her best as we near the business end of the season. The Champions Cup game Wednesday against the Spirit looks enticing.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Sunday Oct. 5 vs. Washington Spirit, 1 p.m. ET (Stream LIVE on ESPN+)

This is getting concerning for the Wave, whose 2-1 home loss to the Orlando Pride is the sixth match in a row in which they've been unable to secure three points. Dudinha struck back immediately after San Diego conceded the opener, but the Wave allowed a soft equalizer. They're still in the postseason places, but the margin for error is getting increasingly small. Next weekend's trip to the Washington Spirit doesn't look any easier, either.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Saturday Oct. 4 vs. Bay FC, 10 p.m. ET

Some of the Thorns' biggest struggles were on display in a 3-0 loss at Gotham FC. The side's only shot in the box was a 51st-minute header from a corner kick, and the only other shot on target of the night was Deyna Castellanos' midfield chip attempt in the fourth minute. At the back? Well, it was the first time since April the Thorns conceded three.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Friday Oct. 3 vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m. ET

The nine-match winless skid in league play is over, with the Pride beating the San Deigo Wave 2-1 in Friday's nightcap. With so many injuries in attack, getting record signing Jacquie Ovalle up and running was key. She scored the opener in the match, and Carson Pickett put in the winner on a ball from right back Oihane Hernández that looked like it would beat everyone until it was put into the net. Next up? The Pride head to Mexico City for a showdown with Club América in Champions Cup play.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Sunday Oct. 5 vs. Gotham FC, 4 p.m. ET

The Reign took a huge jump in the standings with a 2-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage in Sunday's weekend finale. After conceding first, the Reign scored two unanswered to leap into fourth place and have an inside track not just on the postseason, but a home playoff contest thanks to an own goal and a slick finish from Maddie Dahlien.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Friday Oct. 3 vs. Orlando Pride, 8 p.m. ET

The Dash didn't really answer the bell in Washington D.C., falling 4-0 to the Spirit. Monday scored a hat trick in the first half, while Houston didn't have its first shot on goal until after the half-time break. Friday's visit from Orlando will be critical for playoff hopes.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Saturday Oct. 4 vs. NC Courage, 7.30 p.m. ET

A 1-0 win over Angel City at home helped Racing Louisville keep pace in the playoff hunt. Sarah Weber slid to connect with Emma Sears' 66th-minute cross for the winner, ending a four-match winless skid for the hosts. If anyone knows it's still possible to finish just outside the top eight it's Racing fans, but three of the final four matches of the season are against teams currently on the outside looking in.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Saturday Oct. 4 vs. Racing Louisville, 7.30 p.m. ET

Things can turn on a goal, and turn they did for the Courage in a 2-1 defeat in Seattle. Dahlien's winner for the Reign meant the Courage went from in the top eight to out of the playoff places. Next weekend's match against Racing Louisville looms mighty large with both teams uncomfortably close to the line.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Sunday Oct. 5 vs. Chicago Stars, 4 p.m. ET

It may be too little, too late, but the Royals continued their charge up the table -- and these rankings -- with a 2-0 road win Saturday over Bay FC. It's the third win in a row for Jimmy Coenraets' squad and the seventh game undefeated, a club record. Utah sits four points off of last year's points total thanks to the late surge.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Monday Oct. 6 vs. KC Current, 10.30 p.m. ET

Angel City had plenty of the ball in a 1-0 loss to Racing Louisville, they just weren't able to do much with it when it came to finishing. The visitors ended the night with two shots on target, both taken from just outside the box. It's the 10th loss of the season and makes a playoff place look very complicated. The next three matches are at home, but the opposition isn't easy.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Saturday Oct. 4 vs. Portland Thorns, 10 p.m. ET

It's an 11th match in a row without a win for Bay FC, falling 2-0 to the Utah Royals. Earlier in the week, the club announced Brady Stewart is no longer the team's president and CEO, the latest in a number of roles the club needs to fill in the offseason to set up for future success.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Sunday Oct. 5 vs. Utah Royals, 4 p.m. ET

You've had to look hard for bright spots in the Stars' season, and there was a small one Friday with Nádia Gomes making the most of her starting role by scoring against the KC Current. It came in a 4-1 loss but was the first goal any team scored against the league leaders in almost 900 minutes.