Ruben Amorim sacked as Manchester United head coach

Manchester United have sacked boss Ruben Amorim, the club have confirmed.

The announcement was made on Monday morning less than 24 hours after Amorim held a stunning news conference following the 1-1 draw with Leeds United in which he urged United bosses to "do your jobs."

Club sources have denied that the decision was prompted by a breakdown in Amorim's relationship with director of football Jason Wilcox, but rather because the hierarchy "have not seen enough signs of evolution of progress."

However, it's hard to escape the sense that the timing of the move has much to do with Amorim's news conference at Elland Road and particularly the barbs aimed at the club and Wilcox.

Ruben Amorim has left his role as head coach of Manchester United. Getty

Speaking at a news conference on Friday ahead of the trip to Leeds, the Portuguese coach revealed his frustration at a lack of movement in the January transfer window.

And after the game on Sunday, he went one step further by telling club bosses he wants to be "manager, not the coach" while also pointedly aiming a dig at Wilcox to "do his job."

Club sources have told ESPN that, as far as they were concerned, Amorim was "fully aligned" with their transfer plan.

They insist the decision has been made to "give a capable and committed squad the best chance of being successful."

Amorim has overseen a turbulent 14 months at United after succeeding Erik ten Hag as boss in November 2024.

He won 24 of his 63 matches in charge and oversaw just 15 victories in the Premier League.

He leaves United sixth in the Premier League table after eight wins from 20 games this season.

Current Under-18s boss Darren Fletcher is set to take over ahead for the trip to Burnley on Wednesday.

A club statement issued on Monday read: "Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change.

"This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."