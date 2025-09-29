Ruben Amorim says Manchester United got sucked into Brentford's game as they fell to a 3-1 defeat. (1:17)

Wayne Rooney has no faith in Ruben Amorim to turn things around at Manchester United and believes the soul has gone from his former club.

Head coach Amorim has taken just 34 points from his 33 Premier League games in charge following Saturday's 3-1 loss at Brentford and is yet to oversee consecutive top-flight wins.

Rooney, United's all-time leading goalscorer, said he goes to games expecting the team to lose and feels some players do not deserve to represent the club.

Despite the ongoing poor form, which includes last month's Carabao Cup exit at League Two Grimsby, Amorim reportedly retains the backing of United's board.

Ruben Amorim and his players have still failed to win back to back matches after losing to Brentford. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"I just don't know what's going on," Rooney, 39, said on his BBC podcast.

"I have tried my hand in management and it didn't work out too well, so I get it.

"Ruben Amorim is my age, he's still a young manager and I'm sure he's got a massive future, but what's going on at Man Utd, this is not Man Utd.

"I honestly hope he can turn it round and he does. But... after everything I've seen, honestly, I've got no faith in it."

Amorim was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor last November after winning two Portuguese titles with Sporting CP.

United endured their worst Premier League campaign last season, finishing 15th -- their lowest position since they were relegated from the old First Division in 1974.

"I don't recognise the whole football club," said Rooney, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with United.

"I don't see players fighting, I don't see character, I don't see desire to win. I go to a game watching... expecting the team to lose or maybe pick up a point.

"The soul has gone from the club. It needs a new engine, a new lease of life. It needs something to kickstart that football club.

"What is going on, this is not all on the manager, by the way. Players, they're not deserving to wear that shirt and it hurts."

Wayne Rooney won five Premier League titles at Manchester United, including their most recent triumph in 2013. ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images

Rooney scored 253 goals in 559 appearances for United between 2004 and 2017.

"The culture of that football club has gone," added the former England captain.

"I see it on a daily basis, I see staff losing jobs, people walking out of jobs.

"I've got two kids [in the academy] at that football club and I really hope this doesn't affect what they're doing -- what I'm seeing at that football club is not Manchester United."

United, who sit 14th in the table, return to action on Saturday at home to Sunderland before travelling to leaders Liverpool after the October international break.