England's John Mitchell open to coaching women's British and Irish Lions

John Mitchell has said he is open to coaching the women's British & Irish Lions team on their tour of New Zealand after having guiding the Red Roses to Women's Rugby World Cup victory.

Mitchell is now favourite to lead the tourists on their inaugural three-Test tour of New Zealand in 2027. But first, he will decide on whether he will extend his contract with the RFU.

The Kiwi is contracted to the RFU through to the end of the 2026 Six Nations. He took on the England women's head coach role in 2023 and the Red Roses have won every single match of his tenure, including Saturday's World Cup final triumph over Canada. With the celebrations still ongoing, Mitchell will pause before deciding his next move.

"I am still part of the next chapter, we have a Six Nations in April," Mitchell said on Sunday. "I have got plenty of time to think about it as well.

"I'll take a little break and then do some road trips in November to make sure we are back into a new goal. In January, we will probably do another road trip to see everyone's goals to make sure we invest in the right people going forward.

"To be associated with these girls, they are driven, they have changed my life, changed the way I think as well. All of those sorts of things are added bonuses. A trophy is one thing, a medal is another thing but it's actually the quality of the people you work with is the ultimate."

And also on the radar are the Lions, with the women's team touring for the first time in 2027. It would give Mitchell a chance to coach against the land of his birth, and become the first coach of the women's Lions.

"The Lions is a huge honour," Mitchell said. "It will be the first ever women's Lions as well.

"I can still remember as a kid at high school when I met the 1977 Lions in assembly. They have always been a part of my life, getting up in the early hours of the morning to watch them, or they have come to my country when I was living in New Zealand and you understand how they play an important part in our rugby.

"If that ever did come along, that is definitely something I would consider. That is all part of the plan. But more importantly I want to make sure that I get the next cycle foundations in the right place."