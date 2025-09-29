Craig Burley reacts to Tottenham's last-minute draw vs. Wolves in the Premier League. (0:57)

Dominic Solanke was again absent from training ahead of Tottenham's trip to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt.

Solanke last played for Tottenham on Aug. 23 against Manchester City and, even though he recently returned to training after a troublesome ankle injury disrupted his preseason, he was conspicuous by his absence on Monday morning in Enfield.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank played down concerns over Solanke's fitness on Friday ahead of the visit of Wolves, but with the England forward not able to feature in open training before the club fly to Bodo for Tuesday's Champions League clash, the squad are short of attacking options.

Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani was also absent as he deals with a dead leg, but Ben Davies did take part in the session after a minor knee issue.

Summer recruit Kota Takai also featured after a plantar fascia problem in recent months and Yves Bissouma was back.

Bissouma has not played for Tottenham this season after he was dropped from the Super Cup squad for being late on multiple occasions. He then suffered a knee injury in training days later.