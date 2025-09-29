Galatasaray vs Liverpool: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool will look to regain the winning feeling as they take on Galatasaray in the Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champion League on Tuesday. Arne Slot's team hadn't lost a game this season until their 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. Despite Federico Chiesa scoring a late equaliser, Palace clinched all three points thanks to a dramatic, late winner from Eddie Nketiah.

In their first Champions League game of the season, Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 at Anfield. They scored two early goals thanks to Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah but Atlético bounced back to make it 2-2 courtesy Marcos Llorente. The winner of the match was scored by captain Virgil van Djik in the 92nd minute.

Ahead of this second match, there are no big injury issues for Liverpool apart from Giovanni Leoni who faces a lengthy injury layoff after suffering an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray lost their Champions League opener against Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1. But their league form has been outstanding as they won all seven matches so far.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K., Paramount+ in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST, Wednesday and 5 a.m. AEST, Wednesday).

Venue: Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex, Istanbul

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

VAR: Jérôme Brisard (France)

Team news:

Liverpool

Giovanni Leoni, D, Knee injury, OUT

Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen, F, Ankle injury, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Jeremy Frimpong | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Milos Kerkez

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai | CM: Ryan Gravenberch

AM: Florian Wirtz

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Hugo Ekitike | LW: Cody Gakpo

Galatasaray

GK: Ugurcan Cakir

RB: Wilfried Singo | CB: Davinson Sánchez | CB: Abdülkerim Bardakci | LB: Eren Elmali

CM: Lucas Torreira | CM: Gabriel Sara

RW: Roland Sallai | CAM: | Leroy Sané LW: Baris Alper Yilmaz

ST: Mauro Icardi

Stats:

Galatasaray have lost just one of their last eight UEFA competition matches at home against English teams (W4. D3).

Galatasaray are without a win in their last seven UEFA competition fixtures (D4, L3).

Liverpool have won in just one of their previous six UEFA competition matches away against Turkish sides (D1, L4).

Liverpool have won 13 of their last 14 Champions League group stage/league phase games (L1).

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah needs two goals to reach the landmark of 50 Champions League strikes and become the first African player to do so.

Latest news and analysis:

Liverpool's Van Dijk demands 'quick' improvement after loss

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has urged his team to "stay calm" after their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, but admits they will have to improve "pretty quickly" if they want to succeed this season.

Liverpool had better learn from dramatic loss at Crystal Palace

For Liverpool, this is not a fatal blow by any means, but it's one they must learn from quickly if they are to avoid conceding momentum.

Liverpool's Chiesa is 'here to win' and now has the chance to prove it

Federico Chiesa could now be granted more opportunities to win acclaim this season having belatedly been added to Champions League squad following an ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni.

Rio Ngumoha signs first Liverpool pro contract after breakthrough

Rio Ngumoha signed his first professional contract with Liverpool, with the Premier League champions rewarding the teenager for his first-team breakthrough.