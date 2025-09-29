Steve Nicol questions the level of Manchester United's players as he believes the squad needs an 'overhaul'. (1:27)

Ruben Amorim is preparing as normal for Manchester United's game against Sunderland, sources have told ESPN, and has been given no indication that he will not be on the touchline at Old Trafford next weekend.

Amorim is facing mounting pressure following the Saturday's 3-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. His 17th defeat in 33 Premier League since his appointment in November has left United 14th in the table ahead of Sunderland's visit.

According to sources, it's been business as usual for Amorim since the setback at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The 40-year-old attended an open day at Carrington on Sunday along with his family

The event was arranged before the start of the season to allow the families of players and staff to tour the new facilities at Carrington.

Family members watched training and activities were laid on for the children. It was followed by a group meal in the new canteen at the revamped training ground.

Sources have told ESPN that the squad were given a day off on Monday. Preparations ahead of Sunderland set to step up once they return to training on Tuesday.

Ruben Amorim is under increasing pressure at United. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

United sources have insisted the club are not currently looking for replacements for Amorim and had denied speculation that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already met Gareth Southgate.

The former England boss was under consideration as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag before Amorim's appointment.

The United hierarchy are keen to give Amorim as much time as possible to turn things around.

There is, however, an acceptance that results will have to improve quickly if they are going to meet their preseason target of qualifying for Europe.

Sunderland's visit to Old Trafford is followed by a two-week international break.

United's first game back is against Liverpool at Anfield on Oct. 19 before a home game against Brighton on Oct. 25.