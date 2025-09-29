        <
        >

          Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kickoff time, how to watch, stats, team news

          play
          Are Spurs still 'finding their identity' under Thomas Frank? (0:57)

          Craig Burley reacts to Tottenham's last-minute draw vs. Wolves in the Premier League. (0:57)

          • ESPN
          Sep 29, 2025, 03:42 PM

          Tottenham Hotspur will look to build on their winning start in the UEFA Champions League when they travel to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday. A poor performance over the weekend saw them need a late Joao Palhinha stunner to salvage a draw against bottom-side Wolves in the Premier League.

          Bodo/Glimt, one of four clubs making their debuts in the Champions League proper this season, are the northernmost team to ever compete in Europe's premier competition.

          Where Spurs had a close 1-0 win over Villarreal to start the campaign, Bodo/Glimt had to do dig up to come back from 0-2 down and rescue a draw against Slavia Prague.

          Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen told UEFA.com: "We played a cup match on Thursday and have used the days well. We landed in Bodø on Friday morning, gave the players Friday off, and have since focused on the Tottenham match. We have faced Tottenham before and feel well prepared."

          Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's match:

          How to watch:

          The match will be available on TNT Sports 2/ Discovery+ in the UK, Paramount+ in the US, Sony LIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Key Details:

          Date: Tuesday, September 28, 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 12:30 p.m. IST and 4:00 a.m. AEST Wednesday).
          Venue: Aspmyra, Bodo
          Referee: Ivan Kruzliak
          VAR: Bram Van Driessche

          Team news:

          Bodo/Glimt

          Daniel Bassi, F: DOUBT
          Ola Brynhildsen, F: DOUBT
          Jostein Gundersen, D: DOUBT
          Brede Moe, M: DOUBT
          Ulrik Saltnes, M: DOUBT

          Tottenham Hotspur

          James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-February
          Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early November
          Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-October
          Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, DOUBT
          Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT

          Expected Lineups:

          Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3)

          GK: Nikita Haykin
          RB: Fredrik Sjøvold |CB:Odin Bjørtuft |CB: Haitam Aleesami |LB: Fredrik Bjørkan
          CM: Hakon Evjen| CM: Patrick Berg |CM: Sondre Auklend
          RW: Mathias Jørgensen| CF: Kasper Høgh| LW: Jens Hauge

          Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

          GK: Guglielmo Vicario
          RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence
          CM: Lucas Bergvall | CM: Joao Palhinha
          RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Pape Matar Sarr | LW: Xavi Simons
          CF: Richarlison

          Stats:

          • Bodo/Glimt don't like facing English clubs in Europe: They've lost all five of their UEFA competition matches against English club, including two losses in the UEFA Europa League semifinal against Tottenham (1-3 and 0-2)

          • Spurs, meanwhile, have no such issues with Norwegian clubs. They have won all six matches against Norwegian teams, scoring 22 goals - including ten from three games in Norway - and conceding only four.

          • Spurs are aiming to start a CL group stage/league phase campaign with successive wins for only the second time. They previously did so in the 2017/18 edition, when they beat Borussia Dortmund (3-1 at home) and APOEL Nicosia (3-0 away).

          Latest news and analysis:

          Solanke misses Tottenham training ahead of trip to Bodo/Glimt
          Solanke last played for Tottenham on Aug. 23 against Manchester City and, even though he recently returned to training after a troublesome ankle injury disrupted his preseason, he was conspicuous by his absence on Monday morning in Enfield.

          Late Palhinha equaliser spares Tottenham's blushes vs. Wolves
          Spurs would have gone second with a victory and yet struggled to create chances against bottom-of-the-table Wolves, especially in the second half until Palhinha curled home in the fourth-minute of stoppage time.

          Frank: Tottenham owners committed to achieving something special
          Thomas Frank said the current Tottenham Hotspur owners are "120 percent" committed to achieving something special after a third expression of interest to buy the club was rejected.