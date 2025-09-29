Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kickoff time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur will look to build on their winning start in the UEFA Champions League when they travel to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday. A poor performance over the weekend saw them need a late Joao Palhinha stunner to salvage a draw against bottom-side Wolves in the Premier League.

Bodo/Glimt, one of four clubs making their debuts in the Champions League proper this season, are the northernmost team to ever compete in Europe's premier competition.

Where Spurs had a close 1-0 win over Villarreal to start the campaign, Bodo/Glimt had to do dig up to come back from 0-2 down and rescue a draw against Slavia Prague.

Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen told UEFA.com: "We played a cup match on Thursday and have used the days well. We landed in Bodø on Friday morning, gave the players Friday off, and have since focused on the Tottenham match. We have faced Tottenham before and feel well prepared."

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports 2/ Discovery+ in the UK, Paramount+ in the US, Sony LIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 28, 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 12:30 p.m. IST and 4:00 a.m. AEST Wednesday).

Venue: Aspmyra, Bodo

Referee: Ivan Kruzliak

VAR: Bram Van Driessche

Team news:

Bodo/Glimt

Daniel Bassi, F: DOUBT

Ola Brynhildsen, F: DOUBT

Jostein Gundersen, D: DOUBT

Brede Moe, M: DOUBT

Ulrik Saltnes, M: DOUBT

Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-February

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early November

Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-October

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, DOUBT

Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3)

GK: Nikita Haykin

RB: Fredrik Sjøvold |CB:Odin Bjørtuft |CB: Haitam Aleesami |LB: Fredrik Bjørkan

CM: Hakon Evjen| CM: Patrick Berg |CM: Sondre Auklend

RW: Mathias Jørgensen| CF: Kasper Høgh| LW: Jens Hauge

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence

CM: Lucas Bergvall | CM: Joao Palhinha

RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Pape Matar Sarr | LW: Xavi Simons

CF: Richarlison

Stats:

Bodo/Glimt don't like facing English clubs in Europe: They've lost all five of their UEFA competition matches against English club, including two losses in the UEFA Europa League semifinal against Tottenham (1-3 and 0-2)

Spurs, meanwhile, have no such issues with Norwegian clubs. They have won all six matches against Norwegian teams, scoring 22 goals - including ten from three games in Norway - and conceding only four.

Spurs are aiming to start a CL group stage/league phase campaign with successive wins for only the second time. They previously did so in the 2017/18 edition, when they beat Borussia Dortmund (3-1 at home) and APOEL Nicosia (3-0 away).

Latest news and analysis:

Solanke misses Tottenham training ahead of trip to Bodo/Glimt

Solanke last played for Tottenham on Aug. 23 against Manchester City and, even though he recently returned to training after a troublesome ankle injury disrupted his preseason, he was conspicuous by his absence on Monday morning in Enfield.

Late Palhinha equaliser spares Tottenham's blushes vs. Wolves

Spurs would have gone second with a victory and yet struggled to create chances against bottom-of-the-table Wolves, especially in the second half until Palhinha curled home in the fourth-minute of stoppage time.

Frank: Tottenham owners committed to achieving something special

Thomas Frank said the current Tottenham Hotspur owners are "120 percent" committed to achieving something special after a third expression of interest to buy the club was rejected.