Chelsea vs Benfica: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Enzo Maresca previews Chelsea's game vs. Benfica in the Champions League that will see "legend" Jose Mourinho back at Stamford Bridge. (1:41)

Maresca on Mourinho's photos with trophies: That is the target (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Jose Mourinho makes a return to Stamford Bridge as the newly-appointed Benfica boss faces Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night. Enzo Maresca's side are on a run of one win in five (all competitions) and Mourinho will be hoping to further dampen the mood around the club where he won three Premier League titles.

The weekend saw Chelsea take the lead against Brighton & Hove Albion, but a red card for Trevoh Chalobah early in the second half saw the visitors grab a late 3-1 victory. Benfica meanwhile, have been unbeaten in three games under Mourinho, winning twice, including a 2-1 win over ten-man Gil Vicente over the weekend.

The Portuguese runners-up from last season return to a competition where their opening round loss to Qarabag FK saw manager Bruno Lage get sacked. Mourinho, who himself was sacked by Fenerbahce after losing out to Benfica in UCL qualification earlier this year, returns to a competition he has won twice, but last featured in the 2019-20 season with Tottenham.

Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Champions League football returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since April 2023. But Benfica are recent opponents, whom Chelsea defeated 4-1 after extra-time in the round of-16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in June. The Portuguese side have never defeated Chelsea in the three times they have faced them in European competitions, including the quarterfinal of the 2011-12 Champions League, that Chelsea went on to win.

Maresca continues to deal with a lengthy injury list, with Moisés Caicedo, Andrey Santos and João Pedro the latest additions. The trio are carrying knocks and face late fitness tests. Chelsea's deep squad will need to be at their best as they aim to bounce back from the round 1 loss away to Bayern Munich.

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK, and will be on CBS/Paramount+ in the U.S., SonyLIV in India and Stan Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 30 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST, Wednesday and 5 a.m. AEST, Wednesday).

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany)

VAR: Christian Dingert (Germany)

Team News:

Chelsea

Andrey Santos, M: knock, DOUBT

Cole Palmer, F: groin, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

João Pedro, F: knock, DOUBT

Moisés Caicedo, M: knock, DOUBT

Wesley Fofana, D: concussion, DOUBT

Dário Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Liam Delap, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr

Tosin Adarabioyo, D: calf, OUT, est. return mid-Oct

Benfica

Alexander Bah, D: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Oct

Manu Silva, M: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Oct

Bruma, F: achilles, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Expected Lineups:

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robert Sánchez

RB: Reese James | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Benoît Badiashile | LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Romeo Lavia | CM: Enzo Fernández

RW: Estêvão | CAM: Facundo Buonanotte | LW: Pedro Neto

CF: Tyrique George

Benfica (4-2-3-1)

GK: Anatoliy Trubin

RB: Amar Dedic | CB: António Silva | CB: Nicolás Otamendi | LB: Samuel Dahl

CM: Richard Ríos | CM: Enzo Barrenechea

RW: Fredrik Aursnes | CAM: Georgiy Sudakov | LW: Dodi Lukebakio

CF: Vangelis Pavlidis

Stats:

Chelsea have never lost to Portuguese opposition at home, winning all of the six games at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have lost their last three UEFA Champions League matches, their worst run in European competitions.

Benfica have not defeated English opposition in their last seven attempts, with their most recent victory coming against Spurs in 2013/14.

Benfica have kept four clean sheets in their last five away European games.

Jose Mourinho has only won five of the 14 games he has managed against Chelsea, losing seven and drawing twice.

Latest news and analysis:

Maresca: Would love to emulate 'legend' Mourinho

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admitted he was looking forward to the "privilege" of facing Jose Mourinho when Benfica visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday -- and hoped one day to win the same fan affection as the three-time Premier League winner.

Mourinho has a lot to prove in returning to Benfica. Does he have any magic left?

Mourinho has lost a lot of his luster in recent years thanks to some notable failures, but he's back at Benfica hoping to turn back the clock and prove his critics wrong.

Maresca slams Chelsea for 'giving away presents'

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca urged his team to stop "giving away presents" after they received a second red card in as many games to lose 3-1 to Brighton.

Mourinho: '25 years haven't changed my nature'

Mourinho on Benfica return: '25 years haven't changed my nature'