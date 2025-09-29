Arnaut Danjuma goes one-on-one with the goalie and scores for Valencia. (1:03)

The LaLiga game between Valencia and Oviedo has been postponed until Tuesday because of bad weather in the city of Valencia.

The seventh-round match was scheduled to be played on Monday.

The Spanish league said the decision to postpone the game was made after a weather alert was issued for the region.

Valencia endured deadly flooding last year. Alex Juarez/Anadolu via Getty Images

The league said the match will take place on Tuesday if the weather conditions improve and the safety of everyone involved is guaranteed.

Less than a year ago, Valencia had some of their matches postponed because of severe floods that killed more than 200 people in the region.

Valencia sit in 12th place in the league standings after two wins, two draws and two losses. Oviedo, promoted to the top division this season, are second-to-last after one victory and five losses.