Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl has hinted the club could make moves to extend the contract of England captain Harry Kane.

Kane has been virtually unstoppable since swapping Tottenham for the Bundesliga giants, reaching 100 goals in just 104 games in his last outing against Werder Bremen.

But that has not stopped speculation that the 32-year-old could be tempted by a return to the Premier League, as well as reports of a potential release clause in the current deal that runs until 2027.

He has shown no indication of lobbying for a move and, on the eve of Bayern's Champions League trip to face Cypriot champions Pafos, Eberl made it clear the club were open to an even longer stay.

"Harry is a leading player for us, he wanted to come to Bayern because he really likes to play here and win trophies. He wants to continue for a long time so we're going to talk about the next steps," he said.

Harry Kane could be set for an extended stay in the Bundesliga. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"The mixture in the squad is important. If you have that mix then you can keep older players with high quality for longer in your squad and Harry seems not to be old at all. He has that quality on the pitch."

Eberl is also busy attempting to tie down Dayot Upamecano, who becomes a free agent at the end of the season and is attracting links to the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

"I'm not surprised that many clubs are interested in Dayot. We are also interested in extending his contract, and that takes a very, very long time," Eberl said.

"We are trying to convince him of the Bayern Munich project. We want to keep him."

Bayern's Tuesday night trip to the Alphamega Stadium represents their first ever fixture against Pafos, with expectations loaded on the visiting side.

Eberl acknowledges his side arrive as heavy favourites but is not taking anything for granted.

"The danger with Pafos is that everyone expects us to win. We want to win, no question, but it's always more complicated away from home," he said.

"They played in the Conference League last year and although they lost to Heidenheim [1-0 in the group stage] they made it to the round of 16. So we need to show our qualities tomorrow -- that energy, that willingness, that dominance we have. If we can do that, then we should also win the game."

Bayern will be without the injured group of Josip Stanisic, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Jonas Urbig and Hiroki Ito, but still travel with a strong and experienced squad, not least goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. He is set for his 152nd Champions League appearance, moving him joint fifth on the all-time list alongside Karim Benzema.

Pafos, who have former Chelsea and Arsenal defender David Luiz in their squad, approach a tough assignment with some confidence having battled to a point with 10 men against Olympiacos last time out.