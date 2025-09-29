Open Extended Reactions

LA Clippers forward Chris Paul is one of four new minority investors in the NWSL's Angel City FC, the team announced on Monday.

The 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist joins an investment group that includes more than 100 people.

"It's an incredible honor to join Angel City FC as an investor and owner," Paul said in a statement. "Being able to join ACFC is not only an amazing opportunity, it's a chance to support women's sports and help drive positive change."

Billionaire Solina Chau, who Forbes recently said has a net worth of roughly $3 billion, also joined Angel City as an investor. Her firm previously made early investments in Facebook, Spotify and Zoom.

"I am delighted to join Angel City's ownership group and to be part of a movement reshaping what's possible in sports, equality, and community," Chau said in a statement.

"Angel City's commitment to advancing women, building inclusive communities, and disrupting the status quo deeply resonates with my values. Together, I believe we can set new standards for what a purpose-driven sports team can accomplish -- both in LA and around the world."

Angel City also announced the addition of consultant Ina Coleman and entrepreneur Paul Bernon as minority investors.

Willow Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and husband Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney (which owns ESPN) are the principal owners of Angel City FC. They took over control of the club last year for a valuation of $250 million, a league record.

Other investors include co-founder Natalie Portman; actors Jennifer Garner, America Ferrera, Uzo Aduba and Eva Longoria; tennis icon and activist Billie Jean King; and active and retired athletes including Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy and Matthew Stafford.

The 40-year-old Paul has frequently attended Angel City FC matches, including last month, when he swapped jerseys with defender Savy King, who underwent a heart operation this year after an on-field emergency in a game in May.

Angel City was co-founded by Portman, Kara Nortman and current team president Julie Uhrman. Alexis Ohanian was the previous control owner of the team at its launch before Bay and Iger took over last year. All four still hold equity in the club.

Bay has "full control" of the board, the team said from the outset of last year's transaction.

"Chris, Solina, Ina, and Paul exemplify the values and vision that define ACFC," Bay said in a statement.

"Their outstanding leadership across business, sport, advocacy, and social impact makes them ideal partners as we continue building a world-class club that is forward-thinking, inclusive, and ambitious. We are proud to welcome them to the Angel City family at such a transformational moment for our team and the future of women's soccer."