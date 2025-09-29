Open Extended Reactions

South Africa were stripped of a win in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying by FIFA on Monday and lost top spot in their group for fielding an ineligible player.

FIFA's disciplinary ruling overturned a South Africa win against Lesotho in March, left Benin top with two rounds to go and gave Nigeria fresh hope of advancing to the finals tournament.

Only the group winner on Oct. 14 will advance direct to the World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. South Africa have not played at a World Cup since hosting the 2010 edition.

Ahead of decisive qualifying games resuming next week, FIFA said its disciplinary judges ordered South Africa to forfeit as a 3-0 loss what had been a 2-0 victory over Lesotho.

South Africa selected Teboho Mokoena for the game in Polokwane when the midfielder should have served a one-game ban for getting yellow cards in two previous qualifying games.

The administrative error is embarrassing for South Africa as their top soccer official, Patrice Motsepe, is a FIFA vice president as the elected leader of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Motsepe also owns the Mamelodi Sundowns club that Mokoena plays for.

FIFA said the South African soccer federation can appeal against forfeiting the game. FIFA also fined the federation 10,000 Swiss francs ($12,500) and Mokoena was formally warned.

Without the three points, plus a negative five-goal swing in their goal difference, South Africa drop below new group leader Benin. The teams are tied on points, both three clear of Nigeria and Rwanda, but Benin's goal difference is one better than South Africa.

South Africa complete the qualifying group against Zimbabwe on Oct. 10 and at home to Rwanda four days later. Zimbabwe's "home" game is being played in South Africa, at Durban, because they does not have a national stadium that meets CAF standards.

Mokoena was picked last week in the preliminary squad for those games by coach Hugo Broos.

Benin play at Rwanda on Oct. 10 and then go to Nigeria, who aim to qualify for its seventh World Cup and first since 2018 in Russia. Nigeria also must play Lesotho.

The runner-up in the group could advance to a four-team African playoffs bracket in November. That will decide which African team advances to the intercontinental playoffs in March at venues to be agreed in north America.