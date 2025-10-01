Open Extended Reactions

Wednesday's action of the second matchday of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League saw goals galore from all around Europe.

In the early match, we saw Newcastle United strike four against Union St.-Gilloise. Different results for both Premier League teams as Arsenal snatched all three points in a 2-0 win over Olympiacos, but Manchester City were unable to capitalize as they settled for just one point in a 2-2 draw against AS Monaco.

Late goals were a recurring theme today as Gonçalo Ramos got a last-minute goal to help Paris Saint-Germain defeat Barcelona 2-1, whereas Renato Veiga's late goal helped Villarreal get a point in a 2-2 draw against Juventus.

Here's how all of Wednesday's action unfolded.