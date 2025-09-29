Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has confirmed forward Dominic Solanke has undergone minor surgery to get to the bottom of his troublesome ankle injury.

Solanke, who last played for Spurs on Aug. 23 against Manchester City, was absent from training again on Monday ahead of the Champions League fixture away to Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday.

He had returned to training earlier this month before being pulled out last week, but Frank revealed in Norway that a final decision had been made to go down the surgery route.

"Dom [Solanke] has got that ankle issue that's been bothering him for a little while, so now we've decided to make a minor surgery," Spurs boss Frank said in a news conference.

"It's a small procedure, so that will mean he is not ready for today of course and of course Leeds [on Saturday] as well. We'll have more news about a timeframe after the international break, but I don't expect it to be long."

Dominic Solanke has undergone minor surgery to address an ankle problem. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Frank had played down concerns over Solanke's fitness in Friday's press conference before a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves on Saturday night.

Solanke missed the majority of preseason with an ankle issue, but it appeared to be fixed by the start of August after he featured in matches against Paris Saint-Germain, Burnley and Manchester City.

However, with the 28-year-old not able to play for Tottenham during the last five weeks, Frank was asked whether the club could have opted for surgery sooner.

He said: "No, I think you can look at it two ways. That is the easy answer but it is not that easy because if we knew we could have done the surgery a month ago, we probably would have done it.

"For me I am always 'it is what it is.' We deal with it now and no doubt the way we dealt with it was because we thought that was the right thing. In general no one wants surgery."

Surgery for Solanke leaves Frank light on attacking options in Bodo, with PSG loanee Randal Kolo Muani unable to train on Monday.

Frank provided a positive update on the France international, but he will be unavailable for this rematch with Bodo four months on from Spurs' Europa League semifinal victory at Aspmyra Stadion.

Mathys Tel featured in the 2-0 win in the Arctic Circle, but is not registered for Tottenham's Champions League squad, which is also the case for summer recruit Kota Takai and Yves Bissouma.

Takai and Bissouma took part in training on Monday along with Ben Davies -- after a minor knee issue -- but Frank revealed captain Cristian Romero has been left in England as a "precaution" after a bruising encounter with Wolves.

Frank added: "Kolo Muani, I think now we're finally on top of his dead leg, so that is also progress there and good. Cuti [Romero] was just a precaution."

Asked about Spurs' 2-0 win over Bodo under his predecessor Ange Postecoglou, Frank admitted: "How many months is that? Four months ago? With all due respect, I was not the coach.

"This is a new game. This is a new situation."