Barcelona hosting Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League has a big chance of being the best, most dramatic, thrilling match anywhere in the world this week.

Last time they met, 17 months ago, the Catalans won brilliantly in the French capital and the Parisians replied with a punishing victory in Barcelona. That tit-for-tat battle treated us to 10 goals while former Barça coach Luis Enrique inspired his new team through to the Champions League semifinals in his debut season.

Given that eight of the top 12 players in last week's Ballon d'Or ranking were scheduled to decorate Wednesday's match, there has been understandable focus on the injury lists: Raphinha, Gavi, Ousmane Dembélé, Marquinhos and Désiré Doué all out; plus doubts of varying degrees surround Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, João Neves, Fabián Ruiz and Vitinha.

But this is a meeting that can leave participants in tatters, irrespective of the physical or mental state in which they approach it.

Of the three I have in mind, only two are scheduled to go toe-to-toe again this time: Luis Enrique and Ronald Araújo. The other is Xavi Hernández, who, defeated and sent off on the night in April last year, only coached the club he passionately loves for seven more matches before they sacked him.

With that glimpse of Champions League glory (a potential semifinal against Borussia Dortmund and what would, hypothetically, have been Barça's third Wembley final, this time a Clásico against Real Madrid lay ahead) while leading 4-2 on aggregate with 72% of the tie played, Xavi's hopes of keeping his job disappeared. Such are the vagaries of football management.

However, it's the two survivors who should interest you.

Since that season, since knocking out the club he adores, at which he's a socio (club member), and the club where he won 16 trophies as player and coach across 14 years, Luis Enrique is à la mode, as the French would say. He's won nine of the 11 trophies available to PSG over two incredible years, including his second treble, and, as recently as last week, won the Ballon d'Or-Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 as coach of the year by a landslide. But what subsequently went completely unnoticed is how much it cost him, and his family, to go through that 2024 ordeal of eliminating Barcelona from the Champions League.

PSG's Champions League quarterfinal win over Barcelona weighed on manager Luis Enrique, who spent 14 years at the Catalan club. Siu Wu/picture alliance via Getty Images

I'm fortunate to count him as a friend and he was generous with his time, and our access, when, at that very moment, we were filming our "No Teneis Ni P--- Idea" ("You Have No F---ing Idea") documentary about him. A couple of days after Araújo was sent off in the second leg and PSG ran riot, turning a 4-2 deficit into a 6-4 aggregate win, we fulfilled a pre-agreed shoot with Luis Enrique in his office at PSG's huge, modern and rather soulless Poissy campus. It's a new build, it boasts fantastic facilities and it's the HQ from which PSG planned, and effected, their thrilling all-out assault on European domination.

But it's vast, it can feel like a cavernous, empty movie set. That gray afternoon, there were hardly any people about, the mood was somber and he simply told us the truth as he felt it then; times have changed, but this was a stark picture of a man's affections divided and the cost of doing his job brilliantly.

That day, he told us: "I never want to have to face Barça again in the next 10 years. Not once! For my sake and for the family!"

He added: "It was 'heavy' for my family, for my friends, for me. Wow! Too much!"

The truth that emerged is that although he hails from the beautiful city of Gijón in the northern region of Asturias, Barcelona and its environs are his true home now and always will be. Moreover, the affection he and all his family hold for the Blaugrana club is deeply engrained.

Luis Enrique's nearest family, his Catalan wife and two children, admitted that they were deeply conflicted about attending the second leg given their premonitions about it developing into a no-win situation. Get knocked out and it's heartbreak for their husband and father, progress and there was bound to be a hangover feeling.

Enter stage right the other loser from that night: Araújo.

Luis Enrique and his PSG analysts identified the Uruguay international as good ... but not good enough if the correct pressure points were pushed. In a scene that he allowed us to use in the documentary (the title of which the PSG fans used for the banner welcoming Luis Enrique back to Parc de Princes following his Ballon d'Or-Johan Cruyff Trophy win), he dictates to his players precisely how he wants them to isolate and then exploit Araujo's weaknesses.

During the team meeting the night before the match at Montjuïc, the PSG coach told his players: "This gentleman is Araújo. A top-level footballer. No question. But the Barça player with the most problems.

"Every time the ball goes towards him, in whatever situation, while the ball's still in movement we're already closing his passing line and then pressing him. We let Araújo come out with the ball. Whenever he does that, we isolate him, and we press him."

Video evidence showed that Araújo was eager to get on the ball, a wholehearted leader and defender, but deficient in his use of possession when pressed. Prone to getting rid, rather than remaining calm. So PSG closed down other passes for Marc-André ter Stegen and the rest of the home defenders, steered the ball to the Uruguayan's feet, and then sprung the trap. It was brutal.

In less than half an hour, the prize arrived. Araújo, on the ball, unaware PSG had steered this into happening, was pressed and gifted a wayward pass to the PSG midfield, Bradley Barcola set off on a sprint toward Barça's goalmouth and, then, a last-man foul from the harassed and no doubt embarrassed Uruguayan resulted. Free kick, red card and the balance of the entire tie tilted. Precisely as Luis Enrique had predicted.

Postmatch, Xavi lamented that competing 10 vs. 11 at that level, against a rival like PSG, was practically impossible. Luis Enrique deserves an NB (good note) here.

He also demonstrated to his obedient team that PSG could (would) easily score from the edge of the box because of how Barcelona defended (this also happened) and inspired the type of (rare) pressing from Kylian Mbappé that coaches, including Xabi Alonso at the moment, have tried in vain to draw from the brilliant striker. PSG romped home, and when they finally made things safe, at 4-1 with a minute left, Luis Enrique let out a little of the bottled-up emotion he was feeling.

The next day, in fact days, were full of nasty, venomous, studs-in vitriol from Catalan media and social media, including comments like: "That was Mourinho-style behavior," "Neither Xavi nor Pep Guardiola would ever celebrate coaching a win against Barcelona like that" and "Disgraceful, a complete lack of respect."

Disappointment often channels itself as anger and vitriol, but this was over the top and did damage. Araújo's confidence and reputation were both badly hit and, ironically, it's only really now that his importance to the team and self-belief have been fully restored.

On that dank, quiet, reflective afternoon in Poissy, Luis Enrique told us: "Those were two brutal weeks. For the family too ... well everyone, naturally. Really hard, emotionally. We were burned out. I'm in pieces.

"Honestly, for me it would've been much easier playing against Madrid! Much! All of that, even though we won. I'd hate to think about if it had finished badly. No way. I'd rather not have played them."

Now here he goes again. New rival in the Barça dugout, defending champion, injury-hit team but up against the club he (deep in his heart) feels strong emotion for. Not a knockout this time, granted, but loads and loads on the line. Emotions, pride and how he's greeted by the Catalan fans and media, not least.