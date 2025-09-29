A 19-year-old goalkeeper has died from head injuries after a collision with another player in a fifth-division match in Spain.

Soccer officials in Spain said on Monday that Colindres goalkeeper Raúl Ramírez was declared brain dead and his family decided to donate his organs.

The goalkeeper had been hospitalized since the collision in Saturday's match at Revilla, which was suspended after the incident.

Ramírez endured two cardiorespiratory arrests, one on the field and then in the ambulance while being transported to a hospital.

There will be a moment of silence during the next round of games to honor the goalie.