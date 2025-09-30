Open Extended Reactions

Is there anything Mary Fowler can't do?

On Monday, the Australia and Manchester City superstar became the first professional footballer to hit the runway for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week.

"Stepping onto the runway was an exhilarating experience and different from anything I've experienced on the football pitch, " Fowler said.

"To walk alongside such inspiring figures ... reinforced my belief that beauty is about embracing who we truly are and the confidence that comes with it."

Some of those inspiring figures included model Kendall Jenner, actress and activist Jane Fonda, Dame Helen Mirren, and EGOT winner, Viola Davis.

"I hope every young woman watching, especially back home in Australia, felt that sense of empowerment and is inspired to embrace their individuality and walk with pride, knowing they are worth it," Fowler said.

The Matildas' fan favourite swapped her usual green-and-gold kit for a black gown by American designer, Christian Siriano.

While the world is much more accustomed to seeing Fowler fly down the wing, the Man City attacker is currently sidelined after sustaining an ACL

However, Fowler recently hit a milestone in her recovery, taking to the grass for a run in August.

Matildas fans will be hoping her recovery continues to progress smoothly with the Women's Asian Cup taking place in Australia in March 2026.