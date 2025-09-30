Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona have set their sights on Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, while Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano could be on his way to Real Madrid. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Bayern chief: Ready to talk 'next steps' with Kane

- Rooney: 'No faith' in Amorim; owners need to act

- Mourinho: Chelsea 'back' after losing identity

TRENDING RUMORS

- A move for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez is being explored by Barcelona, according to Diario Sport. Club president Joan Laporta is believed to have placed the 25-year-old at the top of Barça's shortlist as they continue their search to land a forward to potentially replace 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski. However, there is belief that a deal could be difficult, with the Blaugrana expecting Atleti to demand an offer worth €200 million. The report adds that Barça are also yet to rule out a move for Manchester City's Erling Haaland, with the LaLiga champions lining up a statement signing for 2026, when the club's presidential election will take place. Haaland, 25, remains contracted at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2034.

- Bayern Munich "fear another offensive" from Real Madrid for Dayot Upamecano with the defender out of contract in Bavaria in 2026, Marca reports. Madrid have a long history of looking to sign Bayern players on free transfers, from Toni Kroos and David Alaba -- who both moved to the Bernabéu -- to Alphonso Davies, who ended up deciding to stay put. Madrid are expected to sign a centre-back next summer, when both Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger could leave.

- A race between Liverpool and Manchester United could take place for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to TEAMtalk. While the Red Devils have "concrete interest" in the 21-year-old, he is also reportedly being tracked by the Premier League leaders, who could "step up" their pursuit of him in the coming months. A move from the Old Trafford hierarchy to sign Baleba isn't believed to be affected by whether or not they decide to move on from manager Ruben Amorim. Previous reports have indicated that an offer worth at least £100m would be required to persuade the Seagulls to let him go.

- Arsenal are ready to make winger Bukayo Saka one of the highest earners in the Premier League, the Daily Mirror reports. The Gunners are looking to secure the 24-year-old to a new long-term deal to ward off potential interest in his signature, having made him their main priority after defender William Saliba recently agreed a new five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium. Saka, who returned from an injury lay-off this month, started for Arsenal in the 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday

- Both Manchester United and Chelsea are in the race for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, reports TEAMtalk. The Red Devils are believed to see the 30-year-old as a "world-class upgrade", while Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reportedly wants to add a "top-tier" shot-stopper between the posts. Whether either club is successful in their pursuit of Maignan -- who is keen to test himself in the Premier League -- hinges on if he decides to stay at the San Siro, with the Rossoneri keen to sign him to a new contract extension.

OTHER RUMORS

- On-loan Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford could be required to lower his salary if he is to join the La Liga club from Manchester United on a permanent basis. (Football Insider)

- Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes is on Napoli's radar, with the Serie A champions, reported to have contacted the 27-year-old's representatives regarding a potential switch. (Nicolò Schira)

- Multiple clubs in the Premier League and LaLiga are watching the contract situation of Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier, who is on the radar of Monaco as well as clubs in the MLS and Saudi Pro League, could sign a contract to end his career with the Magpies. (Chronicle)

- Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa are among the clubs tracking Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo. (TBR Football)

- Winger Savinho could push to join Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester City in January with hopes of playing more minutes to increase his chances of being selected by Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Football Insider)

- Bayern Munich are one of the latest teams exploring a potential move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Christian Falk)

- Chelsea are exploring the market to sign a center-back in January. (Football Insider)

- Leeds United are keen on Internacional winger Gustavo Prado. (TEAMtalk)

- Scouts from Juventus are keeping close tabs on Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. (Nicolò Schira)

- Atlanta United, LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers are interested in Club America winger Alex Zendejas. (Ekrem Konur)

- Monterrey forward German Berterame has been watched by scouts from Roma, Bologna, and Atalanta (Ekrem Konur)