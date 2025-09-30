Women's Champions League: Alex Scott, Fara Williams part of Disney+ broadcast team

Open Extended Reactions

Former England internationals Alex Scott, Fara Williams and Ellen White have been announced by Disney+ as part of its ESPN broadcast lineup for the 2025-26 Women's Champions League.

The streaming platform is the only place that will broadcast all 75 games of this season's competition, which kicks off next week.

Scott is joined by a stellar line-up of presenters including Jeanette Kwakye, Archie Rhind-Tutt and Gemma Soler.

Williams and White help make up an analysts team that includes former internationals like Vicky Losasda, Karen Bardsley, Josephine Henning, Siobhan Chamberlain, Emma Byrne, Merel van Dongen as well as Nedum Onuoha.

The commentary team is of similar pedigree and features Vicki Sparks, Anita Asante, Jacqui Oatley, Gilly Flaherty and Lucy Ward.

Disney+ customers will have the chance to follow their local teams in their own language. Every game will be available in English, plus the languages of the playing teams, with selected games also offered in more languages like Swedish, Danish and Polish.

From the Knockout Phase onwards, all matches will be broadcast in a minimum of five European languages.

The highlights from the Women's Champions League can be found on ESPN's digital platforms in the UK and Europe.

This year's Women's Champions League will see the introduction of a new format, that sees all 18 teams put into one league.

Round 1 sees holders Arsenal face French heavyweight OL Lyonnes, while last year's finalists Barcelona host Bayern Munich. Man United make their competition debut against Valerenga while Chelsea travel to Twente.

Presenters:

• Alex Scott, Jeanette Kwakye, Ben Haines, Shebahn Aherne, Archie Rhind-Tutt, Gemma Soler, Sirayah Shiraz, Sanne van Dongen.

Analysts:

• Fara Williams, Ellen White, Nedum Onuoha, Vicky Losada, Karen Bardsley, Josephine Henning, Siobhan Chamberlain, Emma Byrne, Merel van Dongen. Play-by-Play

Commentators

• Vicki Sparks, Jacqui Oatley, Flo Pollock, Rob Palmer, Emma Jones, Mike Minay, Chris Sharples, Steve Jamieson, Jack Woodward.

Co-Commentators:

• Lianne Sanderson, Lucy Ward, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Anita Asante, Sue Smith, Gilly Flaherty, Samantha Miller, Ariane Hingst.