Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has said that his one-game Premier League suspension for picking up five yellow cards this season is "mind boggling" and "so hard to take."

Dewsbury-Hall, who joined Everton for £30 million ($39.8m) from Chelsea in the summer window, was booked against Everton on Monday after a challenge on Kyle-Walker Peters, his fifth in six games so far, triggering the suspension.

"Forgive me if I'm wrong, and I might be, but some of these decisions are so hard to take. Mind boggling," Dewsbury-Hall said on X.

Everton manager David Moyes also questioned the decision and the general standard of officiating in the Premier league after the incident.

"I think the decisions we've had at the moment [have been frustrating], but I think all the managers might be saying that at the moment," he said.

"I mean there's been a general poor level at the moment. I thought the decision on Dewsbury-Hall was a really shabby decision."

One of Dewsbury-Hall's cautions earlier in the season came after he took a quick free-kick, a decision his teammate Jack Grealish said he had "never seen" before.