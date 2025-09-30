Open Extended Reactions

Tyrell Malacia made eight appearances for Manchester United last season. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tyrell Malacia will return to first-team training with Manchester United.

The 26-year-old had been part of the so-called "bomb squad" of players United had deemed surplus to requirements in the summer, along with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

While the other four left the club, Malacia remained at United after a loan move to Spanish side Elche fell through.

He has been training with the under-21s but the PA news agency understands he has now been reintegrated with the senior squad.

Sources close to the club said this was a planned change and not in response to United's form or to injuries suffered by other players.

Malacia joined United in 2022, becoming the first signing of Erik ten Hag's reign as head coach.

He was a regular in the 2022-23 season but suffered a long-term knee injury towards the end of that campaign which forced him to miss the whole of the 2023-24 season.

He joined PSV Eindhoven on loan in the second half of last season, having featured eight times under Ruben Amorim prior to that.