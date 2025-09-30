Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona sporting director Deco said there is no penalty clause if the club do not make Marcus Rashford's loan move from Manchester United permanent next summer.

Barça have an option to sign Rashford for around €30 million ($35m) at the end of the season, but will not be penalised if they don't take it up.

United had included a similar clause in previous loan deals, with Chelsea having to pay them £5m ($6.7m) when they returned Jadon Sancho after his loan.

"There's no penalty clause in the loan agreement if we don't sign him," Deco said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

"We do have an option to make it permanent if we want to. It's too early to talk about decisions for next season; what matters is that we're happy with him."

Rashford, 27, has made an impressive start to his career at Barça, scoring two goals and providing four assists in his first eight appearances.

Injuries to first Lamine Yamal and now Raphinha have seen him exposed to more minutes than perhaps expected as he adapts to a new club in a new country.

Deco, though, has not been surprised by the England forward's start to life in Spain.

"He's delivering what we thought he could deliver," he said.

"He's a high-level player. He burst on to the scene at a very young age; then he had some great seasons at United; then some more complicated years with changes of coaches; and perhaps it was also difficult for him because a lot was demanded of him there.

Marcus Rashford has scored two goals in his first eight appearances. George Wood/Getty Images

"But we're happy with him, that's the most important thing. These decisions [signing him permanently] aren't for now, now it's time to focus on the upcoming games.

"A decision will be made, but we're not talking about that now."

With Raphinha injured, Rashford is expected to continue on the left of Barça's front three when they welcome European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.