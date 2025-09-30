        <
        >

          Union St.Gilloise vs Newcastle United: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

          play
          Who was at fault for Newcastle's first goal vs Arsenal? (2:40)

          Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens call into question Gabriel's positional awareness following Nick Woltemade's goal against Arsenal. (2:40)

          • ESPN
          Sep 30, 2025, 01:32 PM

          Newcastle United will look to quickly recover from heartbreak at home when Arsenal scored a late winner in their Premier League clash and get their UEFA Champions League campaign back on track. In their first match, a Marcus Rashford special saw them succumb to a oss to Barcelona, and they now have a tough away test lined up at Belgian champions (and current leaders) Union St.Gilloise.

          USG are coming off a brilliant start in Europe, where they beat PSV 3-1 away with a commanding display and will look to build further momentum on a season they enter after breaking a 90-year title drought.

          With a frontline led by exciting Canadian Promise David, USG will be a tough test for Eddie Howe's especially considering the kind of form they are in (2W, 2L, 1D in last five games).

          Nick Woltemade's bright start will give a boost to Newcastle, but the fact that they have scored only four goals in six Premier League games this season will be a worry.

          Can they get some much-needed momentum going in Brussels? Here is everything you need to know ahead Wednesday's clash:

          How to watch:

          The match will be available on TNT Sports in the U.K., Paramount+ in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Key Details:

          Date: Sunday, September 28 at 5.45 p.m. BST (12.45 a.m. ET; 10.15 p.m. IST and 2.45 a.m. AEST, Monday)

          Venue: Lotto Park, Brussels

          Referee: Urs Schnyder

          VAR: Fedayi San

          Team News:

          USG

          Mohammed Fuseini, F: OUT, est. return early Oct
          Raul Florucz, F: OUT, suspended.

          Newcastle United

          Fabian Schär, D: DOUBT
          Jacob Ramsey, M: ankle, OUT, est. return mid Oct
          Yoane Wissa, F: knee, OUT, est. return mid Oct
          Valentino Livramento, D: knee, OUT

          Expected Lineups:

          USG

          GK: Kjell Scherpen
          CB: Kevin Mac Allister | CB: Christian Burgess | CB: Fedde Leysen
          RWB: Anan Khalaili | CM: Adem Zorgane | CM: Mathias Rasmussen | LWB: Ousseynou Niang
          CAM: Anouar Ait El Hadj
          ST: Promise David | ST: Kevin Rodríguez

          Newcastle United

          GK: Nick Pope
          RB: Kieran Trippier | CB: Fabian Schär | CB: Malick Thiaw | LB: Dan Burn
          CM: Bruno Guimarães | CDM: Sandro Tonali | CM: Joelinton
          RW: Anthony Elanga | CF: Nick Woltemade | LW: Anthony Gordon

          Stats:

          • USG have faced English opposition only twice before in UEFA competition, against Liverpool in the group stages of the 2023/24 Europa League. They lost 2-0 away and won 2-1 at home.

          • USG have not been beaten in their last seven home group stage/league phase matches in Europe (W4 D3).

          • Promisingly for Newcastle fans, though, their club are unbeaten in their previous eight European games against Belgian teams (W7 D1).

          Latest news and analysis:

          Woltemade refuses to accept Gabriel's apology for 'elbow in my face'
          Arsenal defender Gabriel claimed he had been pushed by Woltemade prior to his headed goal and the two players continued to argue about the incident after the re-start.

          Late Gabriel winner sees Arsenal earn comeback win vs. Newcastle
          Gabriel pounced with a stoppage-time header to end Arsenal's miserable run at Newcastle with a dramatic 2-1 victory.

          Howe: It's different without Isak
          Eddie Howe admitted his Newcastle team will be a different attacking side this season without Alexander Isak, after watching the 0-0 draw at his former club Bournemouth.