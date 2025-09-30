Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Last week, Malaysia Super League outfit Selangor made the decision to part ways with coach Katsuhito Kinoshita -- less than two months into the new season.

Even if challenging for top honours may be an unlikely prospect even at this early stage of the campaign, given the unstoppable Johor Darul Ta'zim have now won the past 11 titles, the Red Giants hierarchy would have at least been expecting to see their team at the upper end of the table.

But with Selangor suffering three defeats in their first five league outings, Kinoshita's reign -- which began just last November -- was brought to an end, with last week's impressive 4-2 win over BG Tampines Rovers in the ASEAN Club Championship not enough to earn him a reprieve.

In his place, the Red Giants have appointed Frenchman Christophe Gamel in an interim capacity.

Coincidentally, Selangor's fixture schedule has produced a run of three consecutive matches against Singaporean opposition in an extended run of the fierce Causeway rivalry at club level.

Unofficially, Gamel's first game in charge saw him mastermind a 2-1 win over a Singapore Selection at the weekend in the annual exhibition Sultan of Selangor's Cup.

Nonetheless, the real business begins on Wednesday when they take on Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors in the AFC Champions League Two -- in need of getting their campaign up and running following a 4-2 loss to Bangkok United in their opener.

With limited time to work with his new charges since he took over, Gamel admits the situation is not ideal but has seen enough to be hopeful of them producing a response.

Christophe Gamel has been handed the interim reins of Selangor after three losses in their first five games of the new Malaysia Super League season led to the dismissal of Katsuhito Kinoshita. Lion City Sailors FC

"Four days with the team, and one game in between, is not enough time," he said in Tuesday's pre-match news conference. "But, I think in football, we [always can have more] time.

"The boys have to be motivated and compensate [the lack of] time with more energy.

"It's our job to try and make it happen no matter the conditions, and I trust them."

With Selangor in desperate need of consistency, Gamel also dismissed any thoughts about looking ahead at getting out of the ACL Two group stage and, instead, just wants them to show improvement against quality opposition who made history in the tournament last season by becoming the first Singaporean club to reach a continental final.

"Of course, we're motivated to get out of this round but, first, we go for the three points," Gamel added. "And then, we can make a better decision [regarding our prospects].

"I'm very practical. Mathematics is not my [expertise] but we have to try to get [some points] first. I will try to change things regarding what I think can help the players express themselves better. After that, it's on them.

"In two days, in two training session, we can't make the world change, but I'm a trusting guy. I see they can take the responsibility and they will have to.

"We know the opponent is strong. We respect them, but we don't fear anyone."