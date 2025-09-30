James Olley assesses the significance of Arsenal's late win over Newcastle in the Premier League. (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has backed Viktor Gyökeres to thrive at Arsenal by insisting the "ceiling" to what he can achieve is "very, very far" from his current performance level.

The 27-year-old joined Arsenal in a €73 million ($85.7m) summer switch from Sporting CP and has scored three goals in his opening six Premier League matches.

Gyökeres thought he had won a penalty early on during Sunday's dramatic 2-1 win at Newcastle United when challenged by Nick Pope only for referee Jarred Gillett to overturn his decision on VAR review.

Gabriel Magalhães struck in the 96th-minute to earn a hard-fought win in which Gyökeres did not score but battled throughout in a typically combative clash between the two sides.

"I absolutely loved how he took it," Arteta said on Tuesday ahead of his side's Champions League home game against Olympiacos.

"It went on board, [there was] not a single minute where he showed frustration. I told him: 'You are going to get some decisions, some others not. Stand up, you're going to have two or three players around you in many moments. When the ball is in the air, a lot is going to happen.'

Viktor Gyökeres has scored three goals in six Premier League games. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

"But I loved his reaction, the way he handled situation emotionally and as well because he was involved in a lot of dangerous moments that he created.

"It is a pity he didn't score a goal at the end because in my opinion he fully deserved it."

- Revisiting every big transfer from this summer

- Arsenal vs Olympiacos: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

- Arsenal's attitude proves they belong in title race

Gyökeres is Arsenal's only recognised fit striker with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both sidelined through injury but Arteta said he was handling the responsibility "in a really natural and organic way."

"He is a really confident boy. His work ethic is incredible. The demands that he puts on himself every single day, it is a joy to work with him," Arteta added.

"He gives so much to the team. The ceiling is very, very far to what he can give still give to the team so very happy with him."