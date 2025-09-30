Open Extended Reactions

FIFPRO on Tuesday relaunched its Global Player Council (GPC), uniting 37 active professional footballers from around the world, including U.S. veteran Crystal Dunn, two-time Women's Euros winner Lucy Bronze, and Liverpool duo Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo.

Originally established in 2019, the GPC serves as a platform for internationally experienced players to voice their perspectives on the issues shaping their careers and the future of the game.

The GPC will work alongside FIFPRO and its national member unions to tackle player-focused priorities such as the congested international match calendar, employment conditions, player data rights, online abuse, and other key matters.

Lucy Bronze is part of FIFPRO's Global Player Council. Manuel Winterberger/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Among the new council members are Dunn, joined by fellow United States internationals Tierna Davidson and Miles Robinson. Women's Super League all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema, former Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson, and Washington Spirit's Colombia international Leicy Santos have also joined.

Bronze, a five-time Champions League winner and a key figure for FIFPRO, added: "I'm in a position where I can help other people; sharing experiences with different people from all over the world is so valuable in promoting and improving our game.

"Being part of the Global Player Council has given me a lot in my career and helped me as well, so it was a no-brainer to be a part of it [again]."