October 2025 LaLiga games: ESPN schedule, how to watch

Will anyone topple defending LaLiga champion Barcelona? Barça won their 28th LaLiga crown a season ago, drawing closer to Real Madrid's record of 36 LaLiga titles. The race to the top of Spanish football continues in October, with all matches available in the ESPN App. Check out the full slate below:

*All times Eastern

Oct. 3

Osasuna vs. Getafe - 3 p.m.

Oct. 4

Real Oviedo vs. Levante - 8 a.m.

Girona vs. Valencia - 10:15 a.m.

Athletic Club vs. Mallorca - 12:30 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal - 3 p.m.

Oct. 5

Alavés vs. Elche - 8 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Barcelona - 10:15 a.m.

Espanyol vs. Real Betis - 12:30 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano - 12:30 p.m.

Celta Vigo vs. Atlético Madrid - 3 p.m.

Oct. 17

Real Oviedo vs. Espanyol - 3 p.m.

Oct. 18

Sevilla vs. Mallorca - 8 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Girona - 10:15 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Real Betis - 12:30 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Osasuna - 3 p.m.

Oct. 19

Elche vs. Athletic Club - 8 a.m.

Celta Vigo vs. Real Sociedad - 10:15 a.m.

Levante vs. Rayo Vallecano - 12:30 p.m.

Getafe vs. Real Madrid - 3 p.m.

Oct. 20

Alavés vs. Valencia - 3 p.m.

Oct. 24

Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla - 3 p.m.

Oct. 25

Girona vs. Real Oviedo - 8 a.m.

Espanyol vs. Elche - 10:15 a.m.

Athletic Club vs. Getafe - 12:30 p.m.

Valencia vs. Villarreal - 3 p.m.

Oct. 26

Mallorca vs. Levante - 9 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona - 11:15 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Celta Vigo - 1:30 p.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Alavés - 4 p.m.

Oct. 27

Real Betis vs. Atlético Madrid - 4 p.m.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch every match in the ESPN App and in the LaLiga streaming hub.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.