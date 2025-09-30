Diego Simeone explains what led to him receiving a red card after Liverpool's late winner against Atletico Madrid. (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

Diego Simeone on Tuesday was handed a one-game ban by UEFA after his clash with Liverpool fans in Atlético Madrid's 3-2 Champions League defeat at Anfield.

The coach confronted the crowd near the Atlético bench after Virgil van Dijk scored a 92nd-minute winner for the home side on Sept. 17.

Simeone claimed he had been insulted, but was shown a red card, and the ban means he will Atlético's game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

UEFA said the ban was for "unsporting conduct."

Simeone will now not be able to sit on the bench, enter the dressing room, or communicate with his players and staff at the Metropolitano.

"They insult you all game, behind the bench, and you can't say anything, because you're the coach," Simeone said at Anfield.

Diego Simeone was involved in a confrontation with fans at Anfield. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"Obviously the reaction to the insult isn't justifiable, but they insult you nonstop for 90 minutes.

"When they've scored, you turn around and they're still insulting you. It isn't easy ... Let's hope a club like Liverpool can improve this aspect."

Liverpool have also been fined €4,000 ($4,700) after objects were thrown by fans during the same game.

-Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona target Atlético's Álvarez

- Barcelona under no pressure to sign Rashford permanently - Deco

- Marcotti: Atletico's derby delight, Liverpool's wake-up call, more

Atlético were 2-0 down at Anfield after early goals from Andy Robertson and Mo Salah, but a second-half brace from Marcos Llorente levelled the match, before Van Dijk's added-time header.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Spain's refereeing committee (CTA) ruled that three key decisions made by officials during Atlético's 5-2 derby win over Real Madrid on Saturday were correct.

The CTA's latest review of high-profile incidents -- published on social media -- found that referee Javier Alberola was right not to show Alexander Sorloth a second yellow card for celebrating in the crowd after his goal made it 2-2 before halftime.

The committee said Alberola was correct to award Atlético a penalty -- converted by Julián Álvarez -- for Arda Güler's high-foot challenge inside the box, and there was also no issue with Álvarez's free-kick winner.

However, the CTA also said that Atlético captain Koke should have been shown a red card in the team's previous game against Rayo Vallecano, which would have ruled him out of the derby.