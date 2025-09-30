Pep Guardiola reflects on Manchester City's comfortable 5-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League. (1:28)

MONACO -- Pep Guardiola has said he has doubts about whether Rodri can play three games a week for Manchester City as the midfielder continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Rodri is back in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash with AS Monaco.

The 29-year-old missed the last two games against Huddersfield Town and Burnley after complaining of pain in his knee.

It came after the Spain international started three games in a row against Manchester United, Napoli and Arsenal and Guardiola has suggested the Ballon d'Or winner is not yet ready to play consistently.

"Now he's not injured," said Guardiola at a news conference at Stade Louis II on Tuesday.

"He feels much better than the game before Burnley. He had a long injury. The day before Burnley he did not feel fine.

"The week before was so demanding with United, Napoli, especially Arsenal.

"And right now, if you ask me, my feeling right now is not able to play three games a week at top, top, top level. Top intensity. My feeling right now is that he's not ready."

Rodri is still returning to his best after a lengthy injury absence. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

City face Monaco on Wednesday in a repeat of their epic last-16 tie in 2017, which finished 6-6 on aggregate with the Ligue 1 side advancing on away goals.

Guardiola's team are usually among the favourites to win the Champions League, lifting the trophy for the first time in their history in 2023.

They are considered an outside bet this year after barely scraping through the league phase last season.

But after beating Italian champions Napoli in their first game, Guardiola says victory over Monaco could begin to change the perception of City's chances in the competition.

"We were favourites for nine years from the moment I arrived one decade ago and people started to think we had to win the Champions League and we didn't win," said Guardiola.

"We will be favourites if we play good. Step by step we are getting better and better.

"We still have the feeling of a margin to improve. Last season we were on the verge of not being in the competition.

"Still I remember that and we could not be here. We could be in the Europa League. We have to do it better than last season and tomorrow is an important step to make a good run."