Open Extended Reactions

The Portland Thorns have traded midfielder Hina Sugita to Angel City FC in exchange for defender M.A. Vignola and $600,000 in intra-league transfer funds, multiple sources told ESPN.

In cash terms, the deal for Sugita matches the $600,000 that the Kansas City Current paid Utah Royals FC for USWNT forward Ally Sentnor in August but also includes a starting-caliber player. Jaedyn Shaw's move from the North Carolina Courage to NJ/NY Gotham FC for $1.25 million in September set the intra-league record and ranks among the six biggest global transfers to date.

Although the NWSL's external transfer deadline has passed, intra-league trades are still permissible through the league's roster freeze deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Oct. 9.

- Angel City, NZ star Riley to retire at season end

- Chris Paul buys stake in NWSL club Angel City

- NWSL Power Rankings: Spirit emphatically book postseason berth

Sugita, typically a starting midfielder for the Thorns, has seen her playing time diminish in September. She started only one of Portland's four games this month. She has three assists this season and has not yet scored.

Portland has an abundance of midfielders, with U.S. internationals Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie, and Canada international Jessie Fleming also in the regular rotation.

The Thorns attempted to keep Sugita by offering an improved, extended contract, but couldn't match Angel City's terms, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation who could not discuss the matter publicly.

The 28-year-old Japan international first joined the Thorns in 2022, when the team won its third NWSL Championship. She has represented Japan at the past two World Cups.

Hina Sugita has joined Angel City from the Portland Thorns. Dustin Satloff/NWSL via Getty Images

Vignola is a 27-year-old fullback who grew up playing forward. She was recently thrust back into a wide forward role after franchise player Alyssa Thompson left Angel City in a blockbuster transfer to six-time reigning English champions Chelsea.

Vignola earned her first and, to date, only cap for the USWNT in September 2023. She will provide the Thorns with needed depth at fullback.

Angel City has invested heavily in fullbacks Gisele Thompson -- the 19-year-old sister of Alyssa -- and Japan international Miyabi Moriya.

Ali Riley, a fullback who has been Angel City's captain since the team's inaugural season in 2022, also announced on Tuesday that she will retire at the end of the year.

Per the NWSL's transfer rules, Angel City likely has a positive net transfer fund balance from the sale of Alyssa Thompson. Each NWSL team operates under a $550,000 net transfer threshold in 2025, with incoming and outgoing transfers offsetting that number and any surplus partially counting against the salary cap. The transfer fund threshold resets at the end of the year.

Angel City did not disclose how much of the roughly $1.4 million it received up front from Chelsea for the transfer of Thompson, but any incoming fees this year only count toward the 2025 net transfer cap. Any fees received this year would have given Angel City more spending power for other transfers.

Sugita was originally recruited by Portland when Mark Parsons was the Thorns' coach, but Sugita officially signed after Parsons left the club. Parsons is now the sporting director for Angel City FC.

The trade is the second in just over a month between the Thorns and Angel City. Portland previously signed forward Julie Dufour and a 2025 international roster spot from Angel City for $40,000 in intra-league transfer funds. Dufour scored two goals in five games for Portland before tearing her ACL.

Angel City hosts Portland on Oct. 19, the penultimate matchday of the NWSL regular season.